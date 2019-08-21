Latest TRP Ratings: Zee TV Witnesses Major Drop, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Out Of The Race
The TRP/BARC ratings for the Week 32 (August 3-August 9, 2019) were released late due to multiple holidays. Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its top slot. Looks like Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya are not ready to leave their top five slots to any other shows! While Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is out of TRP race, Nach Baliye is still struggling to return to the TRP chart.
Among channels, Star Plus and SAB TV have retained their first two spots. Sony TV and Colors TV have jumped to the third and fourth spots, while Zee TV has dropped down to the fifth spot.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke
Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke have retained their first and sixth spots with 3.4 and 2.1 TRP ratings, respectively.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Zee TV's shows, Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya have remained constant at the second and third spots with 3.2 and 2.8 ratings.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega
SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Zee TV's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega have managed to occupy the fifth and eight spots with 2.5 and 2.0 TRP ratings, respectively.
Superstar Singer & The Kapil Sharma Show
Sony TV's Superstar Singer has witnessed a major jump (is at the fifth place), The Kapil Sharma Show has dropped down to the seventh spot. Both the shows have managed to get 2.1 ratings.
New Entries & Exits
Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Colors' Choti Sardarni have exited the chart. Both the shows have managed to get 1.9 ratings. Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta and Colors TV's Dance Deewane 2 have managed to occupy the ninth and 10th places, with 2.0 TRP ratings each.
Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings
Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Nach Baliye 9 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have managed to get 1.5, 1.4, 0.7, 1.7, 1.7 and 1.6 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Kawach 2, Bepanah Pyaarr and Shakti have managed to get 1.0, 1.0 and 1.7 ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Shows
1. Star Plus-177
2. SAB TV-166
3. Sony TV-140
4. Colors TV-139
5. Zee TV-137
6. Star Bharat-81
7. &TV-41
Top 10 Shows
1. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus)
2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV)
3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV)
4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV)
5. Superstar Singer (Sony TV)
6. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke (Star Plus)
7. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV)
8. Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega (Zee TV)
9. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV)
10. Dance Deewane 2 (Colors TV)
