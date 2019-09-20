LEAKED Picture & Video! Bigg Boss 13 First Two Contestants Revealed; HINT: They Are Popular TV Stars

Is This Our Gopi Bahu?

In a video, a girl, in an ideal bahu avatar, can be seen worshipping the God while ex-Bigg Boss contestants - Vikas Gupta and Kamya Punjabi - are seen introducing her. While Vikas says, "Jo woh dikhti hai, woh katahi nahi hai," Kamya says, "yeh interesting hoga; aag laga degi woh." (Snapshot from Instagram video)

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Is The First Confirmed Contestant?

Although the face is not revealed, we can easily guess the girl to be Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress, Devoleena Bhattacharya. The actress played the role of an ideal bahu, Gopi bahu in Saathiya. (Snapshot from Instagram video)

Siddharth Shukla Is The Second Confirmed Contestant?

Also, in a leaked picture, a girl can be seen splashing water on a guy whose face is not revealed. One can easily guess it to be Siddharth Shukla because of his physique and also because his name is already doing the rounds in the probable list of contestants. (Image Source: The Khabri Twitter)

The Khabri Writes…

The Khabri shared the leaked pictures from the promos and wrote, "it's officially CONFIRMED now #DevoleenaBhattacharjee First Official CONFIRMED contestant #BiggBoss13 Promo Released" - (sic)

"#BiggBoss13 Officially confirmed now!! 2nd housemate of Bigg Boss 13! Siddharth Shukla!!! Promo Released." - (sic)

Only Celebrities This Season

The controversial reality show, this time, will only have celebrities. We have been getting constant updates regarding the contestants list. There is also a buzz that Uttaran actress Rashami Desai will get married to her alleged boyfriend Arhaan Khan on the show.

Interesting Set Of Contestants (Celebs) On Bigg Boss 13

Last season was a dud; hence, this time, the makers are extra careful and have been creating massive hype around the new edition. It seems that this season, the makers have roped in a new set of contestants (celebrities). It is also being said that the contestants will be revealed during Dance Deewane 2's grand finale.