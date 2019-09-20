LEAKED Picture & Video! Bigg Boss 13 First Two Contestants Revealed; HINT: They Are Popular TV Stars
Bigg Boss 13 will soon hit the television screens. The makers seem to have finally zeroed in on the contestants. A picture and a video from the promos are doing the rounds on social media, which revealed the first two contestants of the controversial reality show. Although the faces are not shown, we guess it to be the two popular television actors.
Is This Our Gopi Bahu?
In a video, a girl, in an ideal bahu avatar, can be seen worshipping God while ex-Bigg Boss contestants - Vikas Gupta and Kamya Punjabi - are seen introducing her. While Vikas says, "Jo woh dikhti hai, woh katahi nahi hai," Kamya says, "yeh intersting hoga; aag laga degi woh." (Snapshot from Instagram video)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Is The First Confirmed Contestant?
Although, the face is not revealed, we can easily guess the girl to be Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress, Devoleena Bhattacharya. The actress played the role of an ideal bahu, Gopi bahu in Saathiya. (Snapshot from Instagram video)
Siddharth Shukla Is The Second Confirmed Contestant?
Also, in a leaked picture, a girl can be seen splashing water on a guy whose face is not revealed. One can easily guess it to be Siddharth Shukla because of his physique and also because his name is already doing the rounds in the probable list of contestants. (Image Source: The Khabri Twitter)
The Khabri Writes…
The Khabri shared the leaked pictures from the promos and wrote, "it's officially CONFIRMED now #DevoleenaBhattacharjee First Official CONFIRMED contestant #BiggBoss13 Promo Released" - (sic)
"#BiggBoss13 Officially confirmed now!! 2nd housemate of Bigg Boss 13! Siddharth Shukla!!! Promo Released." - (sic)
Only Celebrities This Season
The controversial reality show, this time, will have only celebrities. We have been getting constant updates regarding the contestants list. There is also a buzz that Uttaran actress Rashami Desai will get married to her alleged boyfriend Arhaan Khan on the show.
Interesting Set Of Contestants (Celebs) On Bigg Boss 13
Last season was a dud, hence, this time, the makers are extra careful and have been creating a huge hype around the new edition. It seems that, this season, the makers have roped in an interesting set of contestants (celebrities). It is also being said that the contestants will be revealed during Dance Deewane 2's grand finale.
"Jesi bo dikhti he wesi bilkul nehi he" She is Tigress..😎 She is Brave She is Strrongest She is one and Only @devoleena Bhattacharjee..💞💞😎 Aa Rahi he @Devoleena Big boss Ke ghar me.. 29 September..💥💞 #Repost #Devoleena #bigboss
#BiggBoss13— The Khabri (@TheKhbri) September 19, 2019
Officially confirmed now!!
2nd housemate of Bigg Boss 13! Siddharth Shukla!!!
Promo Released #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/F5sUpjaDLZ
