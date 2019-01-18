Lions Gold Awards: Mouni Roy, Jennifer Winget, Harshad Chopda & Others Rock The Red Carpet!

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget, who was last seen on Colors' popular show Bepannaah, looked stunning in a lavender-coloured attire with fresh dewy make-up. The actress shared a few pictures on her Instagram account.

Harshad Chopda

Harshad Chopda, who impressed the viewers with his role of Aditya Hooda on Colors' popular show Bepannaah, looked dapper in a charcoal suit.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna, who impressed the viewers with her role Anika on Star Plus' popular show Ishqbaaz, looked gorgeous in black embellished jumpsuit.

Mouni Roy

Naagin actress, Mouni Roy dazzled in a black sari. The actress shared a few pictures from the event on her social media account and captioned it as, "A Tagore girl forever!"

Sreesanth With Wife Bhuvneshwari

Bigg Boss 12 first runner-up Sreesanth walked the red carpet with his wife Bhuvneshwari. The duo opted for purple-coloured outfits.

Dipika Kakar

Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar also walked the red carpet. The actress looked beautiful in a pink-coloured sari.