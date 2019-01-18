English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Lions Gold Awards: Mouni Roy, Jennifer Winget, Harshad Chopda & Others Rock The Red Carpet!

    By
    |

    The most-awaited 25th SOL Lions Gold Awards was held yesterday (January 17), in Mumbai. The who's who from the television and Bollywood industries graced the event. From Bollywood industry Saqib Saleem, Ayush Sharma, Jhanvi Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Vicky Kaushal and a few other popular actors graced the event. From TV industry, Mouni Roy, Jennifer Winget, Harshad Chopda, Surbhi Chandna and others walked the red carpet. Check out a few red carpet pictures from the awards ceremony.

    Jennifer Winget

    Jennifer Winget, who was last seen on Colors' popular show Bepannaah, looked stunning in a lavender-coloured attire with fresh dewy make-up. The actress shared a few pictures on her Instagram account.

    Harshad Chopda

    Harshad Chopda, who impressed the viewers with his role of Aditya Hooda on Colors' popular show Bepannaah, looked dapper in a charcoal suit.

    Surbhi Chandna

    Surbhi Chandna, who impressed the viewers with her role Anika on Star Plus' popular show Ishqbaaz, looked gorgeous in black embellished jumpsuit.

    Mouni Roy

    Naagin actress, Mouni Roy dazzled in a black sari. The actress shared a few pictures from the event on her social media account and captioned it as, "A Tagore girl forever!"

    Sreesanth With Wife Bhuvneshwari

    Bigg Boss 12 first runner-up Sreesanth walked the red carpet with his wife Bhuvneshwari. The duo opted for purple-coloured outfits.

    Dipika Kakar

    Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar also walked the red carpet. The actress looked beautiful in a pink-coloured sari.

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue