Lions Gold Awards: Mouni Roy, Jennifer Winget, Harshad Chopda & Others Rock The Red Carpet!
The most-awaited 25th SOL Lions Gold Awards was held yesterday (January 17), in Mumbai. The who's who from the television and Bollywood industries graced the event. From Bollywood industry Saqib Saleem, Ayush Sharma, Jhanvi Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Vicky Kaushal and a few other popular actors graced the event. From TV industry, Mouni Roy, Jennifer Winget, Harshad Chopda, Surbhi Chandna and others walked the red carpet. Check out a few red carpet pictures from the awards ceremony.
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget, who was last seen on Colors' popular show Bepannaah, looked stunning in a lavender-coloured attire with fresh dewy make-up. The actress shared a few pictures on her Instagram account.
Harshad Chopda
Harshad Chopda, who impressed the viewers with his role of Aditya Hooda on Colors' popular show Bepannaah, looked dapper in a charcoal suit.
Surbhi Chandna
Surbhi Chandna, who impressed the viewers with her role Anika on Star Plus' popular show Ishqbaaz, looked gorgeous in black embellished jumpsuit.
Mouni Roy
Naagin actress, Mouni Roy dazzled in a black sari. The actress shared a few pictures from the event on her social media account and captioned it as, "A Tagore girl forever!"
Sreesanth With Wife Bhuvneshwari
Bigg Boss 12 first runner-up Sreesanth walked the red carpet with his wife Bhuvneshwari. The duo opted for purple-coloured outfits.
Dipika Kakar
Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar also walked the red carpet. The actress looked beautiful in a pink-coloured sari.