Lions Gold Awards Winners List: Harshad Chopda, Jennifer Winget, Surbhi Chandna & Others Bag Awards

Harshad Chopda

Harshad Chopda, who won Best Actor Award, shared a video and wrote, "One more for #Bepannaah. One more for #Adityahooda. I don't know what more to say #thankyou #lionsgoldawards." - (sic)

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget, who impressed the viewers with her amazing performance on Colors' popular show Bepannaah, won Best Actress Award (Critics). Jennifer shared a few pictures from the awards ceremony on her Instagram account.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna, who won viewers' heart with her role Anika on Star Plus' popular show Ishqbaaz, won Best Actress Award (Jury). The actress shared a few pictures and a video from the award ceremony on social media.

Sreesanth

Sreesanth won Best TV Personality Award. The cricketer shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "#thankyou #lionsclub #lionsgoldawards for the #favourite,#best and #most#popular#television #personality#award🙏🏻thanks you #biggboss12 and #khatronkekhiladi ! Also wouldn't have been #possible without my co#contestants..who are now my #friends and #family ! Thanks all again @lionrajuvm @parulchawla9..." - (sic)

Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar, who bagged Bigg Boss 12 trophy, won Best Reality Icon Award. Dipika shared a picture and wrote, "Thank u Lions gold awards and all my fans and loved ones... its only your support and love that I am.. what I am today 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 😊 #lionsgoldawards2019 #BestRealityIcon." - (sic)

Mohit Malik

Mohit Malik wrote, "Through the challenges, through the good and bad days, through it all you dream of these moments and when they come true, you are left speechless.....Lions Awards a big thank you! #LionsAwards #bestactor #criticschoice #Awards #ActorsLife #Grateful #Trophy." - (sic)

Akriti Sharma

Akriti Sharma shared a few pictures and wrote, "Winning isn't everything ,but it beats anything that comes in second.😊 Thank you @lionsgoldawards @lionrajuvm ##Best child actress ##aakritisharma." - (sic)

Mouni Roy

Apparently, Mouni Roy bagged Most Stylish TV Personality Award. She was nominated along with other TV actresses like Krystle, Nia and Rubina for the category.