Lions Gold Awards Winners List: Harshad Chopda, Jennifer Winget, Surbhi Chandna & Others Bag Awards
25th SOL Lions Gold Awards recognises and honours exceptional contributions in fields as diverse as films and television, sports, entertainment and others fields. The most-awaited award ceremony was held yesterday (January 17), in Mumbai. The who's who from the television and Bollywood industries graced the event. Jhanvi Kapoor, Neena Gupta and Vicky Kaushal were a few actors from Bollywood industry who graced the event. From TV industry, Mouni Roy, Jennifer Winget, Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth and others walked the red carpet.
From Harshad Chopra to Surbhi Chandna many others grabbed awards. Check out the list of winners.
Harshad Chopda
Harshad Chopda, who won Best Actor Award, shared a video and wrote, "One more for #Bepannaah. One more for #Adityahooda. I don't know what more to say #thankyou #lionsgoldawards." - (sic)
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget, who impressed the viewers with her amazing performance on Colors' popular show Bepannaah, won Best Actress Award (Critics). Jennifer shared a few pictures from the awards ceremony on her Instagram account.
Surbhi Chandna
Surbhi Chandna, who won viewers' heart with her role Anika on Star Plus' popular show Ishqbaaz, won Best Actress Award (Jury). The actress shared a few pictures and a video from the award ceremony on social media.
Sreesanth
Sreesanth won Best TV Personality Award. The cricketer shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "#thankyou #lionsclub #lionsgoldawards for the #favourite,#best and #most#popular#television #personality#award🙏🏻thanks you #biggboss12 and #khatronkekhiladi ! Also wouldn't have been #possible without my co#contestants..who are now my #friends and #family ! Thanks all again @lionrajuvm @parulchawla9..." - (sic)
Dipika Kakar
Dipika Kakar, who bagged Bigg Boss 12 trophy, won Best Reality Icon Award. Dipika shared a picture and wrote, "Thank u Lions gold awards and all my fans and loved ones... its only your support and love that I am.. what I am today 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 😊 #lionsgoldawards2019 #BestRealityIcon." - (sic)
Mohit Malik
Mohit Malik wrote, "Through the challenges, through the good and bad days, through it all you dream of these moments and when they come true, you are left speechless.....Lions Awards a big thank you! #LionsAwards #bestactor #criticschoice #Awards #ActorsLife #Grateful #Trophy." - (sic)
Akriti Sharma
Akriti Sharma shared a few pictures and wrote, "Winning isn't everything ,but it beats anything that comes in second.😊 Thank you @lionsgoldawards @lionrajuvm ##Best child actress ##aakritisharma." - (sic)
Mouni Roy
Apparently, Mouni Roy bagged Most Stylish TV Personality Award. She was nominated along with other TV actresses like Krystle, Nia and Rubina for the category.
Lions Gold Awards Complete Winners List
- Best Actor (Popular): Harshad Chopda (Bepannaah)
- Best Actress (Jury): Surbhi Chandna (Ishqbaaz)
- Best Actor (Jury): Mohit Malik (Kulfi Kumar Bajewala)
- Best Actress - Popular/Critics: Jennifer Winget (Bepannaah)
- Best Debut Web-Series: Saqib Saleem
- Most Stylish TV Personality: Mouni Roy
- Best Reality Icon (Female): Dipika Kakar (Bigg Boss)
- Best Reality Icon (Male): Sreesanth (Bigg Boss & Khatron Ke Khiladi)
- Versatile Icon Of TV: Ssharad Malhotra
- Best Child Actor: Akriti Sharma (Kulfi Kumar Bajewala)
