Here's What Luv Tyagi Has To Say After Unfollowing Hina Khan & Priyank Sharma & It's SURPRISING!

Luv Unfollows Hina & Priyank On Instagram

But recently, Luv unfollowing Hina and Priyank made headlines, which sparked speculations that all is well between them. Neither of them were seen commenting regarding the same.

Luv Makes Suprising Statement

But now Luv has broken his silence! When Spotboye asked the real reason behind unfollowing his friends, he tried to avoid the topic. But on insisting that his fans are curious to know the truth, he made surprising statement!

'I Don’t Think This Topic Is Important For Me At The Moment'

Luv was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I don't think that this topic is important enough for me at the moment, I'm busy focusing on my upcoming music video! Also, friends remain friends (if they want to) even after unfollowing each other on social media platforms."

Luv Busy With His Song!

Last month, Luv had even shared a picture snapped with Vikas and clarified that he is not working in the entertainment industry right now as he has his own reasons! Also, Vikas revealed that Luv refused to work in his next as he can't move for long term to Mumbai leaving his parents. Vikas also wished good luck for his song.