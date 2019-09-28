Luv Tyagi To Enter Vikas Gupta’s Ace Of Space 2 As A Wild Card Contestant!

Vikas Gupta's Ace Of Space 2 is grabbing a lot of attention. The show is getting interesting with each passing day. Now, the competation will get tougher as wild card entries will spice up the show. After Mandeep Gurjar, Luv Tyagi will make an entry as a wild card contestant.

A few hours ago, Luv had shared a few videos on his Instagram stories, and informed his fans that he will be away from social media for a few days. In the video, he says, "A friend of mine wanted to experience this, aur meine socha, kyon nahi. Karna chahiye, it's been a while. For the people who wanted to see me on screen, here I come." Well, the friend about whom he is talking about is none other than Vikas Gupta!

Luv is popular among the viewers, all thanks to Bigg Boss 11. He had entered the controversial reality show as a commoner and won many people, especially girl's hearts! He was one of the finalist in the Bigg Boss 11 house and the only commoner to reach the top 6 spot.

It has to be recalled that Luv was good friends with his inmates Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma in the Bigg Boss house. They were also called LuvHina or LuvHinaPri by their fans. But after they left the Bigg Boss house, he is not in touch with them and is not following them on social media as well.

On February 2019, Luv met Vikas and had shared a picture on Instagram clarifying a few speculations that was doing the rounds in the media. Luv wrote, "Met this guy @lostboyjourney after a long time & indeed,had a great time, long conversations about lots of things 😉 I must say one thing about him that he's a lot more grounded now & is doing lots of good things in life apart from creating a series no less than a film #puncchbeat or the things that you know or saw about him and yes we are meeting soon again and thanks for clarifying it to people or trollers/PR that if I'm not working in the entertainment industry right now I have my own reasons but woh kehte haina 'humari chuppi ko humari kamzori Mat samajhna' Everything said and done, Lastly, All the best for #puncchbeat,it is freakin' awesome!" - (sic)

Let's wait and watch what is in store for Luv Tyagi in Ace Of Space 2 house!