    Madhurima Says She Slapped Vishal As He Pushed Her; Reveals He Didn't Realise That She Slapped Him

    By
    |

    Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh were once a lovely couple. But now, their love has turned into hatred, which was evident on the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9. The couple has been hitting the headlines for their fights more than their performances, which ultimately got them eliminated!

    A few days before the elimination, a video of their rehearsal went viral, in which Madhurima was seen slapping Vishal. While Vishal didn't comment on the video in particular, the actress has made a shocking statement.

    Madhurima Slapped Vishal As He Pushed Her

    Madhurima Slapped Vishal As He Pushed Her

    In an interview to Spotboye, Madhurima confirmed that she slapped Vishal as he pushed her. She also revealed that Vishal didn't realise for five minutes that she had slapped him.

    'He Had No Right To Push Me'

    ‘He Had No Right To Push Me’

    The actress said, "Yes, I slapped him when he pushed me. I had abused him, but he could have abused me back. He had no right to push me. I couldn't take his frequent aggression, I felt it was high time I countered it. And I did just that."

    Vishal Didn't Realise That She Had Slapped Him

    Vishal Didn't Realise That She Had Slapped Him

    When asked as to how Vishal reacted to the same, she said, "He didn't realise for 5 minutes that I had slapped him." When asked whether she would greet him in the future, she said that she won't even greet him if she bumped into him anywhere in her life thereafter!

    Madhurima Learnt Two Lessons!

    Madhurima Learnt Two Lessons!

    Madhurima revealed that the show was a learning experience in two ways: 1. ‘Never give up and keep striving' and 2. ‘Never get back with your ex in any manner. It doesn't work out. It only aggravates your earlier differences and animosity.'

    Will She Ever Greet Vishal?

    Will She Ever Greet Vishal?

    When asked whether she and Vishal left Nach Baliye with a nice goodbye, she said that she tried to hug Vishal, but he pushed her. She added, "I sort of wanted to say that let's keep the show memories behind us, but I guess he didn't feel the same way."

    Story first published: Friday, August 30, 2019, 14:09 [IST]
