Madhurima Says She Slapped Vishal As He Pushed Her; Reveals He Didn't Realise That She Slapped Him

Madhurima Slapped Vishal As He Pushed Her

In an interview to Spotboye, Madhurima confirmed that she slapped Vishal as he pushed her. She also revealed that Vishal didn't realise for five minutes that she had slapped him.

‘He Had No Right To Push Me’

The actress said, "Yes, I slapped him when he pushed me. I had abused him, but he could have abused me back. He had no right to push me. I couldn't take his frequent aggression, I felt it was high time I countered it. And I did just that."

Vishal Didn't Realise That She Had Slapped Him

When asked as to how Vishal reacted to the same, she said, "He didn't realise for 5 minutes that I had slapped him." When asked whether she would greet him in the future, she said that she won't even greet him if she bumped into him anywhere in her life thereafter!

Madhurima Learnt Two Lessons!

Madhurima revealed that the show was a learning experience in two ways: 1. ‘Never give up and keep striving' and 2. ‘Never get back with your ex in any manner. It doesn't work out. It only aggravates your earlier differences and animosity.'

Will She Ever Greet Vishal?

When asked whether she and Vishal left Nach Baliye with a nice goodbye, she said that she tried to hug Vishal, but he pushed her. She added, "I sort of wanted to say that let's keep the show memories behind us, but I guess he didn't feel the same way."