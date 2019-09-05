English
    Madhurima Tuli & Vishal Aditya Singh’s Choreographer Sanam Johar Quits Nach Baliye 9

    By
    |

    Nach Baliye 9 has been in the limelight for wild card entries and eliminations. As we revealed earlier, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh will return to the show as wild card entrants. The latest report suggests that the ex-couple's choreographer Sanam Johar has walked out of the show.

    A source from the sets told Spotboye that Sanam will not choreograph for the couple anymore. The reason for his exit is said to be the ex-couple's unprofessional attitude! Apparently, Sanam is irritated with the duo's unprofessional attitude backstage.

    It is being said that when Sanam informed about his decision to the production house, there was a little havoc on sets. Post this, choreographer Punit Pathak came to the couple's rescue as he provided them a choreographer from his team.

    Sanam confirmed that he will not be a part of the dance reality show anymore. However, he said that the reason for his exit is not the ex-couple's unprofessional behaviour. He told the portal, "I am unable to continue due to health issues. I just wish a lot of luck and power to them as they deserve to win."

    As we revealed earlier, there will be four wild card entries on the show - two of them will be ex-couples and the other two are new couples. As per the reports, the two ex-couples are Madhurima-Vishal, of course, and Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva.

    Two new couples who might enter as wild card entrants are Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Pooja Banerjee-husband Sandeep Sejwal and Avinash Sachdev-Palak Purswani.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 5, 2019, 18:20 [IST]
