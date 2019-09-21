Madhurima Tuli & Vishal Aditya Singh Fight Like WILD Animals; Vishal Bleeds & Madhurima Injured

Vishal & Madhurima Fight Like Wild Animals!

Madhurima told Spotboye, "I was leaving the rehearsal hall after waiting for two hours for Vishal. At that very moment, he walked in. An argument ensued about his latecoming and he started poking me with obnoxious comments. He had been doing this in the past and it was surfacing again. He also said that we both should quit the show."

Why Did They Return To Nach Baliye 9

Well, one might wonder that if this was the case, why they returned to the show. To this, Madhurima said that they had a healthy conversation before re-entering the show and had also decided to bury the hatchet.

Vishal Abused Madhurima

When asked what he did that hell broke loose, she said, "He abused me. He said ‘ch**iya'. He came towards me and pushed me from my chair. I fell down." The actress didn't remain silent and hit him back.

Vishal Needs A Psychiatrist!

She added that the fight was very ugly and embarrassing. The production team had to intervene and separate them. Before leaving, Madhurima had some advice for Vishal. She said, "Vishal needs to see a psychiatrist."

Vishal Apologised To Madhurima

As per the entertainment portal's report, it seems that Vishal texted 'SORRY' to Madhurima. When asked whether she would forgive him, she said, "No, nothing left to forgive. I don't think that I can talk a word to him now." She further added that she won't back out from honouring her commitment and the rest depends on Vishal.