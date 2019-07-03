English
    Mahhi Vij Clarifies Rumours On Her Infertility Issue; Reveals Why She Planned Baby Late!

    By
    |

    Television industry's adorable couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, who got married in 2010, is expecting their first baby. The couple took to social media to announce about their baby with an adorable picture. The couple is in a happy space now. But the actress has been receiving a lot of messages on infertility. It seems like people are questioning her as the couple is having their first baby after nine years of marriage! The actress took to social media to shut the rumours.

    Mahhi Vij Clarifies On Infertility Rumour

    Mahhi wrote, "After so many messages on infertility!! I want to put this straight to all...that I was not going through any infertility issue !! It was my soul decision to wait and be a better child myself and do all my duties...."

    ‘I Had My Own Share Of Responsibilities’

    She added, "I had my own share of responsibilities towards my parents...to have a child is beautiful...but to be a responsible child is much more...I choose the later.....be a good child to have one... enjoy cheers 🥂#daughterfirst #motherhood."

    Jay Is All Praise For Mahhi

    Celebrities were all praise for the actress. Her husband Jay commented, "A mark of power girl,daughter,wife and future mother..you are fantastic just be happy."

    Celebrities Laud Mahhi

    Yuvika Chaudhary wrote, "Mahi is always ❤️ I kw u since so long u r always ❤️ love u." Amruta Khanvilkar commented, "The most humble sweet way of saying well you know what ... muah to you n lil munchkin."

    Mahhi & Jay’s Cute Picture!

    Mahhi and Jay have been sharing adorable pictures on their Instagram accounts. Sharing this picture, Mahhi wrote, "Wishing my life beside me from life inside me al the v best.Tonite #superstarsinger @sonytvofficial 8pm tonite @ijaybhanushali love you."

    Major Throwback!

    Jay shared Mahhi's album song (tik-tok video) and captioned, "Major major #throwback let me see how many of you watched @mahhivij #tutuhainwahi song in your #school days..comment below the standard/class you were in when you saw it for the first time..this is going to be too much fun lolz I will confess I watched it in my 8 th standard lolz #song #tiktok #tiktokindia #funnyvideos #couple #@tiktok @indiatiktok #instagram #instavideo #lipsinging."

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 10:54 [IST]
