Mahhi Vij Clarifies Rumours On Her Infertility Issue; Reveals Why She Planned Baby Late!

Mahhi Vij Clarifies On Infertility Rumour

Mahhi wrote, "After so many messages on infertility!! I want to put this straight to all...that I was not going through any infertility issue !! It was my soul decision to wait and be a better child myself and do all my duties...."

‘I Had My Own Share Of Responsibilities’

She added, "I had my own share of responsibilities towards my parents...to have a child is beautiful...but to be a responsible child is much more...I choose the later.....be a good child to have one... enjoy cheers 🥂#daughterfirst #motherhood."

Jay Is All Praise For Mahhi

Celebrities were all praise for the actress. Her husband Jay commented, "A mark of power girl,daughter,wife and future mother..you are fantastic just be happy."

Celebrities Laud Mahhi

Yuvika Chaudhary wrote, "Mahi is always ❤️ I kw u since so long u r always ❤️ love u." Amruta Khanvilkar commented, "The most humble sweet way of saying well you know what ... muah to you n lil munchkin."

Mahhi & Jay’s Cute Picture!

Mahhi and Jay have been sharing adorable pictures on their Instagram accounts. Sharing this picture, Mahhi wrote, "Wishing my life beside me from life inside me al the v best.Tonite #superstarsinger @sonytvofficial 8pm tonite @ijaybhanushali love you."

Major Throwback!

Jay shared Mahhi's album song (tik-tok video) and captioned, "Major major #throwback let me see how many of you watched @mahhivij #tutuhainwahi song in your #school days..comment below the standard/class you were in when you saw it for the first time..this is going to be too much fun lolz I will confess I watched it in my 8 th standard lolz #song #tiktok #tiktokindia #funnyvideos #couple #@tiktok @indiatiktok #instagram #instavideo #lipsinging."