Mahhi Vij & Jay Bhanushali Are All Smiles As They Bring Their Little Princess Home

Television's adorable couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, who tied the knot in 2010, was blessed with a baby girl on August 21, 2019. The couple was all smiles as they left the hospital and brought their little princess home today (September 6). The baby was in her dad's arm, wrapped in a pink blanket.

Mahhi had shared a few pictures on her Instagram stories. She also shared a picture in which her house was seen decorated with beautiful pink and lavender balloons.

Recently, Mahhi and Jay had requested their fans to suggest a name for their little angel. Jay wrote, "The feeling of holding your baby cant explain in words..ready to give her a name so need your help suggest us names starting with alphabet T or M... #name #babynames #daughterandfather #daughter #dad #proudfather #princess #love #lovemywife #lovemyfather @mahhivij." - (sic)

Mahhi too shared a picture and captioned it, "Now that we have the alphabet for our beautiful daughter please suggest a name starting from T or M. ❤️🤗💋❣️💖💖💖💖💖🥰👗🌸🌸🌸🌸🍼🍼🍼🍼🎈🎀🎉🎊🎉🎊#names #daughter#love #babynamesuggestions @ijaybhanushali." - (sic)

It has to be recalled that the couple had adopted two children (Khushi and Rajveer - their househelp's kids) a couple of years ago. Earlier, Jay had told BT, "I can't describe the feeling. I thank God for being kind to us. She is a little angel and I can't wait to bring her home. I wish to give her all the happiness in life and that will be my aim now. My other two children will also be delighted to have a new member at home."

