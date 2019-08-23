English
    Mahhi Vij Trolled For Her Weight Gain Post Pregnancy; Actress Lashes Out At Haters

    By
    |

    A couple of days ago, Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali became proud parents of a baby girl. The couple is elated upon their little princess' arrival. While the couple's friends and fans congratulated them, there were a few who were concerned about the actress's weight gain post pregnancy.

    A few haters even trolled Mahhi for weight gain post pregnancy on social media. Mahhi was miffed with the haters and she lashed out at them.

    Mahhi Trolled For Her Weight Gain Post Pregnancy

    Mahhi shared a note on her Instagram status saying that she is not worried about her figure and her priority at this point of time is to feed her baby.

    Mahhi Lashes Out At Haters

    She wrote, "To al the idiots who are worried about my weight. My priority is feeding my baby nt my figure." - (sic). However, soon the actress deleted the post.

    The Actress Was Trolled For Bakra Eid Post

    This is not the first time that the actress has been at the receiving end of the haters. Earlier, she was trolled for sharing a post during Bakra Eid in which she asked people to celebrate the festival without harming innocent animals.

    Haters Trolled Her For Bakra Eid Post

    The haters had stooped so low that they even involved her then-unborn child in their hatred. She was quoted by TOI as saying, "I was taken aback by the hatred these people had over a simple post that I felt was right. People who celebrate the festival pounced on me through comments and said things like- I was like lucky because I was pregnant else they would have slapped me. They involved my baby into this mess and that's so wrong."

    Mahhi Thanked Her Parents

    Meanwhile, Mahhi shared a picture of her parents and thanked them for helping her throughout her pregnancy. She wrote, "This journey wudnt have been possible without u two.from being my cook to my helper to managing with my temper.i love u mom.even in high bp u we're cooking for me without my complains.kept your health aside just to take care of me.thank u papa for managing without mom,I love u.u mean the world to me.god answered your prayers your little princess is here.rab rakha 🙏thank u @vij.sushma." - (sic)

