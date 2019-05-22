MAJOR Change! Bigg Boss 13 Will NOT Have Commoners; Will Salman Khan Host The Show? Read Deets!

No Commoners On Bigg Boss 13

It is being said that the upcoming season might not have commoners! According to Bollywoodlife report, "This decision has been taken after the debacle from last year, where the choices of the commoner participants were questioned blatantly."

Vivek Dahiya, Jay & Mahhi Approached

The entertainment portal's report also suggests that celebrities like Vivek Dahiya, Jay Bhanushali, and Mahhi Vij have been approached for the controversial reality show. But all the three of them have denied participating in the show.

Tik Tok Celebrities Might Participate

The source told the portal, "Jay and Mahhi denied since they are expecting their first child." It is also being said that many Tik Tok celebrities have been approached.

MTV Roadies star & Viral Sensation

It is also being said that MTV Roadies star Navjyot Gurudatta, who is a businessman by profession, has apparently been approached for Bigg Boss 13. PWD officer, Reena Dwivedi, who became an Internet sensation after her photograph went viral on the social media, wants to participate in the show.

Will Salman Host The Show?

When Salman was asked whether the rumours of him not hosting the reality show is true, he told Mumbai Mirror, "I wish it were true but I'm doing it."

Does Salman Enjoy Getting People Into The House Every Year?

When asked as to what he enjoys about getting people into the house every year, the actor said, "I don't enjoy it. Endemol and Colors enjoy picking up people and putting them in the house who I have to then deal with. Sometimes I enjoy it, sometimes I don't enjoy it, not at all. But I get to learn a lot from them."