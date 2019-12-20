Mallika Sherawat To Enter Bigg Boss 13; Asks Fans For Ideas; Here's What Netizens Have To Say!

The makers of Bigg Boss 13 are leaving no stone unturned to introduce new twists in the show. Recently, we saw Vikas Gupta entering the Bigg Boss house as proxy of Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Now, it seems that Mallika Sherawant enter the glasshouse! Well, the actress herself has posted a video saying that she is on the way to shoot for Bigg Boss and has even asked for ideas!

Mallika tweeted, "On my way to shoot for Big Boss , any ideas tweethearts:)? @ColorsTV @justvoot #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss." Probably, we might get to watch her during Weekend Ka Vaar episode. As soon as she shared the news, Netizens asked her convey their messages to their favourite contestants, especially, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz.

The tweets read as, "Just Tell Sidharth That.....He Is The Hero Of The Show... Please," "Just tell to #SiddharthShukla and #ShehnaazGill that we both love them and want to see them together. #SidNaazForever #BB13," and "And also tell ASIM to STAY STRONG ☺ and fight back." - (sic)

While a few users asked her if she is entering as wild card contestant and even gave suggestions. A user wrote, "Wild card entry your," a few others suggested, "Just go with the scripts😜😂," "Stay cool👍" and "U dont need any suggestion 👍🏻 U will rock the show as well as #SidharthShukla is rocking.God bless u." - (sic)

It has to be recalled that the makers wanted Mallika Sherawat to play 'maalkin', but since the actress asked the channel a huge amount, the team finalised Ameesha Patel.

As the viewers are aware, celebrities appear on the show to promote their upcoming films or shows. We wonder for what Mallika will be entering the house. Will she also be locked inside the Bigg Boss house and be given special powers? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Asks GF To Wash His Dirty Shoes; Akanksha Says 'Yeh Shoes Se He Marungi'