Man Held For Stalking Ex-Splitsvilla Contestant Harshita Kashyap

A 29-year-old man stalked and assaulted ex-Splitsvilla contestant Harshita Kashyap at Charni Road railway station in the city. As per reports, the man identified as Shahrukh Shaikh, who is a resident of Worli and works at a south Mumbai nightclub, has been arrested.

Harshita was quoted by HT as saying, "My friend Ish Pala, 27 who is an NRI and stays in South Africa, works in medical tourism. On December 2, she invited me to come with her to Saifee hospital at Charni road. So we decided to go by train as the hospital is just across the road from the station."

She further added, "As it was afternoon, the train was partially empty. After she finished her work in the hospital, at around 3.30 pm, we reached the station to return home. Pala was standing in the queue to purchase a train ticket, when I noticed that someone was staring at us, initially we ignored but he was constantly stalking us."

According to Harshita, the man started stalking her and her friend while they were on their way to board a train back home at the station. When they confronted him, he retorted, "If I am staring at you, what is the problem?"

The actress said that initially she and her friend ignored and walked on, but when they were on the foot over-bridge, the man was still following them. They again asked him as to why he is following them, but the man attacked them.

Harshita revealed to the leading daily, "He first slapped Pala which shook her. I go to the gym daily and as I am fit I decided to teach him a lesson and started hitting him. Shaikh retaliated and he even started hitting me. The office goers and co-passengers intervened meanwhile the police personal arrived and took us to the GRP chowki on the platform."

The ex-Splitsvilla contestant revealed that when they went to police to file FIR against him, he started crying and his sister too requested her to not file a case due to their financial issues. But the actress thought that if they don't teach him a lesson, other people might repeat such acts and it might be dangerous for other girls.

Inspector B Pawar of Churchgate GRP told IANS that they had arrested the accused after registering an offence under sections 354 (a), 354 (b) and 323 of Indian Penal Code.

Apparently, Harshita, who lives in Four Bungalows, Andheri, is currently working on a web series.

