HOTNESS ALERT! Mandana Karimi Goes TOPLESS Yet Again, But This Time For A Photo Shoot!

Mandana Karimi Poses Topless

Last year, Mandana shared a topless picture on social media that has got people talking! She was seen chilling with her friends in Malaysia. Well, we must say that the actress definitely knows how to grab attention as she is yet again in the news for her topless picture.

Mandana Flaunts Her Curve In A Photo Shoot

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant's topless picture has set the Instagram feed on fire! Well, this time it is for a photo shoot. In the picture, she is seen flaunting her curves while aesthetically covering her assets.

‘It’s Not Your Job To Like Me. Its Mine’

Mandana captioned the picture, "It's not your job to like me.Its mine 😉 @sashajairam is this really me ? 🤯 Who are you? 😬 #killingit #fitnotskinny #loveyourself." - (sic)

The Actress’ Topless Picture Gets People Talking

While many of them called her bold, hot, sexy and stunning, many of them slammed her for posing topless. One of the users wrote, "Sunny Leone's sister! 😂😂 Porn star in the making @mandanakarimi leave your restaurant business! 😂😂 Your staff won't be able to make parathas.. 🤣🤣🤣." - (sic)

Mandana Gets Trolled!

A few users wrote this is how a few actresses try to grab attention to get movies - "Finally. This is what a foreign girls have to do in India to get a place to fitt in Bollywood industry," "This is how ppl earning fame and money, it's simple, put of clothes off, do some semi nude live sessions, and there u get a tharkki fanbase." - (sic)