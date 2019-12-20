Mandana Karimi, Karanvir Bohra, Iqbal Khan And Others React To Ongoing CAA Protests

The protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has spread across the country. Not just the film industry, actors from the Television industry have expressed their opinion over the CAA protests.

Bigg Boss 9 fame Mandana Karimi attended the protests and took to social media and shared the following post, “Today I felt more Indian than I ever have. Today I felt I belonged here. The chants gave all of us an energy that only shouted we are ONE. We are humans first not religions. So, happy that today’s protest was so peaceful in the true sense but still so powerful”.

Actor Karanvir Bohra voiced his opinion in a series of tweets as well. Karanvir wrote, “I have a question for the Govt, if any1 could answer 1. What is the need to pass #CAA_NRC and #CAB at such a juncture in times of such #EconomicSlowdown. R country cannot afford 2 support any non-Indians, even if they r a minorities in another country. I'm 4 every Indian (Hindu/Muslim/Sikh/Isaai/Parsi's)4a better future, when r prsnt is lukin so weak n broken how can v think of giving shelter to others. There r many homeless Indians in our country, they deserve preference, not the persecuted (with no offence, but my countrymen 1st)”. (sic)

He went on to add, “I'm against all the atrocities that other countries do to their minorities... Nothing taken from them, but our city have so many homeless, and hungry people, make our people strong and independent... It's easy for us to say sitting in our homes. What about the feeble n needy?”

Iqbal Khan shared a series of powerful images with the following caption, “True Indians have spoken against the Jamia attack. United. Hindu Muslim etc, nothing. Humanity wins”. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s Shaheer Sheikh also took to social media and urged that peaceful protest is a fundamental right and shouldn't be turned violent. Actress Gauhar Khan also shared a number of posts extending her solidarity to the ongoing protests.

