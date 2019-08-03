Maniesh Paul Celebrates Birthday In A Unique Way; Takes Underprivileged Kids To Entertainment Hub

Multi-talented actress Maniesh Paul is celebrating his birthday today (August 3). The actor, who is currently hosting Star Plus' popular dance-reality show Nach Baliye 9, decided to ring in his birthday with a bunch of underprivileged kids. He met the adorable kids from Smile Foundation and indulged in several fun activities with them.

While Maniesh cut the cake, the kids around him sang the birthday song. The actor danced with the kids, played with them and also treated them with goodies. He took them to the entertainment hub.

Maniesh was quoted by DNA as saying, "I feel good spending time with as many people as I can, and I always want to do something special on my birthday. This year, the idea came from the NGO, who got in touch with me and I was more than willing. Kids really like me, touch wood. My show Science of Stupid was quite a hit with them."

About the children, he said, "They were really chatty and wanted to know all kinds of things about me. They asked me how I was as a kid, did I play pranks, how was I as a student, etc. One kid wanted to know about my journey from Delhi to Mumbai! I told him, 'Look at your size and look at your question'. I was impressed that they knew so much about me. I even questioned the teachers if they had prepared them, but I was told, the children were excited to ask. I had a wonderful time with them."

Regarding his birthday plans with family, Maniesh said that he has taken holiday as his wife Sanyukta was keen that he take a couple of days off. He said, "It is a short holiday and I know my wife has planned surprises for me. Even my daughter, Saisha, has been giving me a small gift daily since the past 15 days. She plays treasure hunt and after I solve a clue, I get a gift. I do that for my wife every year and she has taken it from there. My cousin from Singapore told me she called him and has planned something there, too, and I look forward to it."

Meanwhile, his wife Sanyukta shared an adorable picture snapped with Maneish and wished him on his special day. She wrote, "There will never be enough that I can say...to someone who prioritises work over everything & then prioritises us over work! May you always grow from strength to strength & know that I will always be by your side, infront of you & behind you (bhoot types🤪)...happy happy birthday @manieshpaul ❤️ #happybirthdaymanieshpaul #birthdayboy🎉 #mp #sp #togetherforever #anotheryearoffabulous #mrsandmr." - (sic)

Most Read: TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Tops The List; Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai At 2nd Spot