Manish Naggdev Had Cheated His Ex For Srishty Rode; Was Dating Four Women!

Muskan was quoted by Dailybhaskar as saying, "Manish and I were in relationship for almost one year. I was doing serial Maharana Pratap and for that I had to travel to Vapi which is almost four hours away from Mumbai. I used to travel a lot."

"In between Manish was getting intimate with my other friends. He was dating Aastha Chaudhary. He was lying to me. I also caught him red handed, but after that incident, he apologize to me and I gave him the last chance."

"After few days, I was hospitalised and within two days, I got to knew that he was dating Srishty Rode. I was surprised to hear that. I called up Srishty and she too denied this relationship. I trusted her, but then their relationship got confirmed after few days. They started going around."

She told TOI, "Manish cheated on me with four women before our one-year relationship ended in May. After being introduced by a friend, he proposed to me. I found out only much later that he was two-timing the same friend with me. He dated other women as well while we were together. I finally realised that he is a habitual offender. He is also eyeing a celebrity-couple dance show and since I am currently not doing anything, I am of no use to him."

She also claimed that Manish has also not paid her mother, a property dealer, her dues after she helped him buy his new flat. She was even planning to file a mental harassment case against him.

When Manish was asked regarding the same, he had said, "I don't want to give Muskan any importance. I am not in touch with her for the past six months. I can't fathom why she has to stir up a controversy now. Maybe, it's an attempt to get into Bigg Boss using my name."

On the other hand, Srishty told DB, "Manish Naggdev is a great person and let time speaks what kind of person he is. I don't know who Muskaan Arora is and why is she putting such allegation on me and Manish. I don't want to speak much on this issue. I trust Manish and he is a great guy to be with."