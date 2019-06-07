Manish Naggdev Makes SHOCKING Confession On His Break-up With Srishty Rode; Says He Was Used!

Manish Writes…

Manish started his note by writing, "Pichli baar pyaar mein likha tha, is baar hosh mein likh raha hoon," in capital letters, and captioned it, "It's ok to vent it out.I hope all your questions have been answered with this. #stop!" It has to be recalled that previously, he had supported Srishty by writing a lengthy note while she was in the Bigg Boss house.

‘I Have Reached My Tipping Point’

He writes, "I have reached my tipping point today and I am tired of avoiding my family, relatives and fans. I didn't speak to you before about this because I was still unsure until recently about the status of my relationship with my partner. But what can i do? She hadn't given me a proper closure after a 4 year relationship in which I involved her in every aspect of my life, family and my personal career."

Srishty Had Broke Up With Manish Over A Phone Call!

"She had broken up with me over a phone call and when I had asked her if we could talk about it face to face, she replied saying, ‘I am at the peak of my career I don't wish to be in this relationship anymore & as it is I am detached, what is left to talk about?'"

Srishty Didn’t Give Proper Closure!

"That was a sudden shock to me. How could my fiance break the relationship which was heading towards marriage, over a single phone call? After that there was complete silence from her side. Don't you think, the least I deserved was a proper closure?"

‘I Started Connecting The Dots’

"Now after 6 months of suffering and trying to move on from the terrible experience, and wondering what I did wrong, I started connecting the dots. My friends and loved ones helped me see the obvious pattern in her actions by giving me a third person's unbiased view, for which I am thankful because people usually lose this ability when they are in pain."

He Further Wrote…

"So, this just happened yesterday while I was sitting with a mutual friend of ours after a very long time and it shattered me to know how he had this false information of me breaking up with her/leaving her."

Manish Went All Out To Fight For Her With Celebs & Fandom!

"Like seriously? You think the person who for those 3 months put his life on hold and only concentrated on strategising her PR, marketing, making her a brand, promoting her while she was inside the Bigg Boss house to eventually make her win. Went all out to fight, argue with all other celebs, fandoms, stood for my girl and gave interviews about how I trusted her and all the allegations on her and her relationship inside are baseless."

He Feels Stupid Thinking & Revisiting The Past!

"Revisiting and thinking about all this only makes me feel how stupid I was to make her my life's only priority. I was the one who handled all her social media accounts and all the communication with the media."

She Didn’t Thank Their Mutual Friends For Their Support!

"In the end there was not even a simple thank you or any sign of gratefulness not just me but to any friend of ours who stood for her while she was inside the big boss house despite requesting her to do that."

‘I Was Manipulated & Used For Professional Gains!’

"I was the one who was manipulated and used for professional gains. My feelings were played with, my skills, personal efforts, hard work, network and connections were used to the maximum for her own success."