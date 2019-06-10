English
    Manish Naggdev Was Betrayed & Slipped Into Depression Post Break-up With Srishty Rode!

    By
    |

    Recently, Manish Naggdev made shocking confessions about his break-up with Srishty Rode. The actor wrote an open letter in which he revealed to fans and the people who questioned as to what went wrong between him and Srishty without taking her name. He revealed that Srishty broke up with him over a phone call and didn't give proper closure. He also claimed that he was manipulated and Srishty used him and his networks for professional gains.

    Kamya Punjabi Supports Manish

    His friends from the industry, Kamya Punjabi, Divyanka Tripathi and many others supported Manish. Kamya wrote, "Yes it is so important to talk, to share... Everyone has limits! Sometimes u bend, sometimes u feel crushed, but one day u reach that point where enuf is enuf! If u luv someone wit all ur heart, their actions are affecting u in negative ways... there has to be line when u say "enough" i m glad u are venting it all out! God bless you my friend!"

    Divyanka Tripathi Supports Manish

    Divyanka wrote, "Always by your side Manish. I know you for 13 years now. I know what you are made of! Just let the bygones be bygones and keep moving ahead with your head held high like before. Best times are yet to come. Trust me!"

    Manish Was Betrayed!

    Kamya also revealed to IWMBuzz that Manish was betrayed and had slipped into depression. She said, "Manish was betrayed. Ever since, he has been unable to come to terms with the sudden end to a four-year long relationship. They had even got engaged. It gets more difficult when you don't talk about it, and on top of that, you are accused of being the bad guy. A man is not always to be blamed for a relationship or marriage going kaput. No wonder the poor guy slipped into depression.

    Kamya Further Said…

    "I was there and saw how he supported his partner during her Bigg Boss stint and this is what he got in return. She ended the relationship with just a phone call. Agreed you might want to move on but at least give it closure."

    ‘I Am Glad That Manish Has Finally Decided To Go Public’

    "I am glad that Manish has finally decided to go public. There is nothing wrong in admitting that your relationship did not work. I too had a bad time after my guy just left, but then I kept it all cooped up inside me."

    Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 13:24 [IST]
