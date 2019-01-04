English
 »   »   »  TV Snippets: All’s Not Well Between Manish & Srishty; Ishqbaaz’s Navina Bole Is Pregnant, & More

TV Snippets: All’s Not Well Between Manish & Srishty; Ishqbaaz’s Navina Bole Is Pregnant, & More

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bigg Boss 12: Srishty Rode Breaks Up with Manish Naggdev, because of Rohit Suchanti | FilmiBeat

    Manish Naggdev and Srishty Rode are one of the adorable couples of television industry. Manish had supported Srishty, when she was struggling inside the Bigg Boss 12 house. When Srishty's inmate Rohit Suchanti had revealed that he was attracted towards her, Manish had said that it doesn't bother him, as he knows Srishty treats him like a friend and he trusts Srishty. But according to the latest report, all is not well between Srishty and Manish!

    Check out what happened between Srishty and Manish that made people speculate all is not well between them. Also, check out other latest updates from the television industry!

    Manish & Srishty Break-up!

    There were reports that Manish and Srishty might tie the knot soon! But now, Manish has unfollowed Srishty on Instagram. Also, both were not seen together during New Year and it seems they partied separately! We wonder whether the couple have parted ways!

    Are Gauahar & Vikas Dating?

    Recently, there were reports that Gauahar Khan and Vikas Bahl are dating. It was said that the duo got introduced by common friends a little before the Vikas Bahl (#MeToo) controversy. Spotboye reported that ‘Gauahar stood by him through thick and thin, and has been an integral part of his legal imbroglio'!

    Gauahar Denies The Dating Rumours!

    But Gauahar has denied the dating rumours. In an interview with DesiMartini, the actress said, "I don't even want to talk about something that is rubbish. I won't really be commenting on this at all especially because it is cooked up by someone else, I don't even want to give undue importance to anyone or anything of this sort."

    Ishqbaaz’s Navina Bole Pregnant

    Apparently, Ishqbaaz actress Navina Bole, who tied the knot with Karan Jeet in March 2017, is all set to welcome their first baby. Although the actress has not announced her pregnancy officially, her latest Instagram picutre confirmed that she is indeed pregnant.

    Navina Flaunts Her Baby Bump

    Navina was seen flaunting baby bump at New Year party. Sharing a picture, the actress wrote, "Brought in 2019 with a bang!!What a crazy night with all my favourite people in the world and the promise of a wonderful year ahead!! Cheers to great new beginnings! Happy new year lovelies❤️🥂💋" - (sic)

    Shivangi Joshi Hospitalised!

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress, Shivangi Joshi was hospitalised as she was suffering from Typhoid. But as soon as she got discharged the actress resumed shooting.

    Shaheer’s Daastan-E-Mohabbat & Juhi Parmar’s Tantra To Go Off Air

    Shaheer Sheikh and Sonarika Bhadoria's Daastan-E-Mohabbat - Salim Anarkali, is going off air. The show was about to get a new time slot (11.30 pm), but the channel decided to pull the plug on the show as the show didn't garner the required TRP. Also, the channel has decided to shut down another new show, Tantra, owing to low TRPs.

    Daastan-E-Mohabbat On OTT Platform!

    The show's producer, Anirudh Pathak, who confirmed the development to Spotboye, said. "It's sudden and tragic but I respect the decision of Colors. We are planning to revive the same idea for other OTT platforms with same cast & crew."

    Dipika & Sree Party Together!

    Dipika Kakar & her husband Shoaib Ibrahim along with Sreesanth & his wife Bhuvneshwari, and Shivashish partied together. Sree shared a picture and wrote, "#family #life #life moves on ..got to keep moving on .. love and respect to all my fans who are my real family....#respect." - (sic)

    Most Read: Varun Sood Makes SHOCKING Revelations; Blames Priyank Sharma For His & Benafsha's Break-up!

    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 15:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 4, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue