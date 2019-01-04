 »   »   »  TV Snippets: All’s Not Well Between Manish & Srishty; Ishqbaaz’s Navina Bole Is Pregnant, & More

Manish & Srishty Break-up!

There were reports that Manish and Srishty might tie the knot soon! But now, Manish has unfollowed Srishty on Instagram. Also, both were not seen together during New Year and it seems they partied separately! We wonder whether the couple have parted ways!

Are Gauahar & Vikas Dating?

Recently, there were reports that Gauahar Khan and Vikas Bahl are dating. It was said that the duo got introduced by common friends a little before the Vikas Bahl (#MeToo) controversy. Spotboye reported that ‘Gauahar stood by him through thick and thin, and has been an integral part of his legal imbroglio'!

Gauahar Denies The Dating Rumours!

But Gauahar has denied the dating rumours. In an interview with DesiMartini, the actress said, "I don't even want to talk about something that is rubbish. I won't really be commenting on this at all especially because it is cooked up by someone else, I don't even want to give undue importance to anyone or anything of this sort."

Ishqbaaz’s Navina Bole Pregnant

Apparently, Ishqbaaz actress Navina Bole, who tied the knot with Karan Jeet in March 2017, is all set to welcome their first baby. Although the actress has not announced her pregnancy officially, her latest Instagram picutre confirmed that she is indeed pregnant.

Navina Flaunts Her Baby Bump

Navina was seen flaunting baby bump at New Year party. Sharing a picture, the actress wrote, "Brought in 2019 with a bang!!What a crazy night with all my favourite people in the world and the promise of a wonderful year ahead!! Cheers to great new beginnings! Happy new year lovelies❤️🥂💋" - (sic)

Shivangi Joshi Hospitalised!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress, Shivangi Joshi was hospitalised as she was suffering from Typhoid. But as soon as she got discharged the actress resumed shooting.

Shaheer’s Daastan-E-Mohabbat & Juhi Parmar’s Tantra To Go Off Air

Shaheer Sheikh and Sonarika Bhadoria's Daastan-E-Mohabbat - Salim Anarkali, is going off air. The show was about to get a new time slot (11.30 pm), but the channel decided to pull the plug on the show as the show didn't garner the required TRP. Also, the channel has decided to shut down another new show, Tantra, owing to low TRPs.

Daastan-E-Mohabbat On OTT Platform!

The show's producer, Anirudh Pathak, who confirmed the development to Spotboye, said. "It's sudden and tragic but I respect the decision of Colors. We are planning to revive the same idea for other OTT platforms with same cast & crew."

Dipika & Sree Party Together!

Dipika Kakar & her husband Shoaib Ibrahim along with Sreesanth & his wife Bhuvneshwari, and Shivashish partied together. Sree shared a picture and wrote, "#family #life #life moves on ..got to keep moving on .. love and respect to all my fans who are my real family....#respect." - (sic)