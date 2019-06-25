English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Mansi Srivastava Trolled For Playing Lizard; Viewers Slam Divya Drishti Makers For BIZARRE Track!

    By
    |

    Divya Drishti is one of the popular supernatural shows on Star Plus. The show stars Nyra Banerjee, Sana Sayyad, Adhvik Mahajan, Mansi Srivastava and Sangeeta Ghosh in the lead roles. The viewers have seen Sangeeta as Pichachini on the show and they find her quite stylish, funny as well as scary at times! On the show, the viewers must have seen many supernatural powers. The recent one to change to an animal is Mansi, who plays the role of Lavanya! She is seen turning into a lizard. As soon as the makers released the promo, the actress, makers as well as the channel were trolled miserably by viewers for their bizarre tracks! They feel that the channel is turning into Animal Planet.

    Check out the comments and also read on to know what Mansi has to say about her role and being trolled for portraying a lizard!

    Viewers’ Comments

    Anilpatil01685: Don't make it like nazar

    Dharitri03: Lavanya looking too funny....seriously😄😄😄

    Shrey_a5: chipkali lao bandar lao ..kutta lao..😒hathi lao isse v Nazar ki tarah banao aur bdh m zoo declared krdena👏

    Indulekha, Zaynab & Rajkumari

    Indulekha00: Is it impossible to show a supernatural twist without bringing in horrid looking creatures???

    Zaynab_aftab: Who is the writer ?😩

    Mi_rajkumari:Star plus is turning into animal Planet 👍🏻

    Nick & Sparkling

    Nick_horo: Omg!😂😂😂 Pheli kya Kam bhayanak dekhti thi job isko chipkali woman bana Diya 👌👌 waise Sahi hai 😂😂😂

    Sparkling_l.a.c.e: What's with the over acting 😂😂

    Ritu & Anshiarya

    Ritusrk3: I can't believe that Indian TV has reached at this level😢😢😢😢

    Anshiarya716:Itna bkwas sb dkh kse lte h or ye channel vle dikha kse dte h .. koi b kch b bna chla Ja rh h... Bkwas ki b hadd hoti h.

    ‘Playing Lizard Was Fun!’

    Meanwhile, here's what Mansi has to say about her role of chipkali on the show. She was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "It was hilarious for me. I heard about it from my co-actor, Aadvik and he was teasing me throughout the shoot. We were told during narrations that Mukta Ma'am can anytime turn any character into an animal, so, don't get shocked when it happens to you. People have played characters of snake and nevla, in the past, so becoming a lizard was fun; also, my character is totally negative now, so, that's a change too."

    Mansi Not Affected By Trolls

    Regarding the trolls, she said that she doesn't get affected by the negativity on social media. She added, "I don't take these things seriously. When Dipika Kakar, aka Simar turned Makhi, she was trolled as well. It's maker's call by the end of it and the actor has to do what he/she is asked to do as per script's demand. If people are hating and trolling my character, it means that they are watching our show which is a good thing."

    Mansi Further Added…

    "I need to give my 100% to the character I am playing, it's my job. However, I would love if people refrain from posting hateful comments, because that's not me in real life, it's just a character. We all are trying to make a good show and I request my audience to watch the show and take it positively."

    Most Read: Erica Fernandes, Gauhar Khan, Rakhi Sawant & Other TV Actresses Have OOPS Moments!

    More MANSI SRIVASTAVA News

    Read more about: mansi srivastava star plus
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 12:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue