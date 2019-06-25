Mansi Srivastava Trolled For Playing Lizard; Viewers Slam Divya Drishti Makers For BIZARRE Track!

Viewers’ Comments

Anilpatil01685: Don't make it like nazar

Dharitri03: Lavanya looking too funny....seriously😄😄😄

Shrey_a5: chipkali lao bandar lao ..kutta lao..😒hathi lao isse v Nazar ki tarah banao aur bdh m zoo declared krdena👏

Indulekha, Zaynab & Rajkumari

Indulekha00: Is it impossible to show a supernatural twist without bringing in horrid looking creatures???

Zaynab_aftab: Who is the writer ?😩

Mi_rajkumari:Star plus is turning into animal Planet 👍🏻

Nick & Sparkling

Nick_horo: Omg!😂😂😂 Pheli kya Kam bhayanak dekhti thi job isko chipkali woman bana Diya 👌👌 waise Sahi hai 😂😂😂

Sparkling_l.a.c.e: What's with the over acting 😂😂

Ritu & Anshiarya

Ritusrk3: I can't believe that Indian TV has reached at this level😢😢😢😢

Anshiarya716:Itna bkwas sb dkh kse lte h or ye channel vle dikha kse dte h .. koi b kch b bna chla Ja rh h... Bkwas ki b hadd hoti h.

‘Playing Lizard Was Fun!’

Meanwhile, here's what Mansi has to say about her role of chipkali on the show. She was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "It was hilarious for me. I heard about it from my co-actor, Aadvik and he was teasing me throughout the shoot. We were told during narrations that Mukta Ma'am can anytime turn any character into an animal, so, don't get shocked when it happens to you. People have played characters of snake and nevla, in the past, so becoming a lizard was fun; also, my character is totally negative now, so, that's a change too."

Mansi Not Affected By Trolls

Regarding the trolls, she said that she doesn't get affected by the negativity on social media. She added, "I don't take these things seriously. When Dipika Kakar, aka Simar turned Makhi, she was trolled as well. It's maker's call by the end of it and the actor has to do what he/she is asked to do as per script's demand. If people are hating and trolling my character, it means that they are watching our show which is a good thing."

Mansi Further Added…

"I need to give my 100% to the character I am playing, it's my job. However, I would love if people refrain from posting hateful comments, because that's not me in real life, it's just a character. We all are trying to make a good show and I request my audience to watch the show and take it positively."