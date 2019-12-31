    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Meet Mona Singh's Bride Squad; Inside Pictures From Actress' Bachelorette Party In Goa

      Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin actress Mona Singh got married to her long-term banker beau Shyam Gopalan on December 27. Of late, the actress has been sharing pictures from her wedding. Recently, she shared pictures from her bachelorette party that was organised in Goa. Going by the pictures, we must say that the actress and her bride squad had gala time partying together. Take a look!

      Meet Mona Singh's Bride Squad

      The Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain actress shared a few pictures from her bachelorette party and captioned them as, "Bride squad #shaadi #friends #goa #bachelorette #happyfaces #blessed."

      Mona’s Bachelorette Party

      The bachelorette party was attended by her Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin co-star and buddy Gaurav Gera, Ashish Kapoor, Richa, Micckie Dudaaney and others. Ashish also had shared a few pictures and captioned them, "Laughter Overdose when we meet. #goa #funtimes #friends #picoftheday #instagood."

      Mona & Shyam Pose For The Camera

      Sharing a few other sets of pictures, Ashish wrote, "Some pics from the @monajsingh Team Bride Trip. #monshy #funtimes #monakishaadi #friends #yaariyan #shaadi #prewedding."

      In Pic: Mona With Shyam

      For the uninitiated, Mona tied the knot with Shyam in Mumbai. Mona looked beautiful in a traditional red lehenga while Shyam wore a cream-coloured sherwani with a pink pagdi. The wedding was a private affair with only close friends and family members in attendance. Gaurav Gera, Ashish Kapoor, Rajesh Khera and Rakshanda Khan were a few celebrities who attended the wedding.

      In Pic: Mona Snapped With Friends At Her Bachelorette Party

      Gaurav has been sharing pictures from Mona's wedding functions. Recently, he shared a video in which Mona and Shyam were seen dancing their heart out at the sangeet ceremony. He captioned the video as, "Mona ka Sangeet #monakishadi."

      🥰🥰 @monajsingh @ashishakapoor @thatgirlwithshorthair @gauravgera @geeta_kapurofficial @moonstruck1602 @rohitgujjar1 @supa_monics @richadudaaney @micckiedudaaney @rajeshkhera1

      Mona and Shyam 🥰❤️

      (Social media posts are not edited.)

      Also Read: Mona Singh Weds Boyfriend Shyam: Actress Looks Gorgeous In Red Bridal Attire (Inside Pictures)

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 15:20 [IST]
