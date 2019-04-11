Meghna Naidu SECRETLY Married For Two Years; Reveals Why She Hid The Marriage For So Long!

Why Meghna Hid Her Marriage?

When asked as to why she hid her marriage for so long, the actress said, "Luis and I were happy enjoying the ‘no-attention' phase after marriage. We didn't feel anything was amiss as long as my family and friends knew about it. Also, I am not a huge fan of big weddings, as I feel the bride and groom feel lost at such events. I always felt that special occasions need to be celebrated with special people. My wedding happened exactly the way I had dreamed."

Meghna Got Married On Her Mother’s Birthday

She adds that it was only recently she asked Luis that she would like to make her marriage official. Luis asked Meghna as to what's stopping her. It is then she made the announcement. The actress reveals that she got married on her mother's birthday.

The Couple Is Planning A Christian Wedding

Apparently, Luis asked her mother what she wanted as birthday gift, to which her mother replied, "It's time you guys got married." Meghna reveals, "It was so random that I didn't even get the time to do my shopping or apply mehndi. It was like chat mangni pat byah. We went to an Aiyappa temple and got married according to Hindu rituals. We also plan to have a Church wedding, sometime next year. We have all the time to plan a Christian wedding."

How Meghna Met Luis?

The actress reveals as to how she met Luis. She was quoted by BT as saying, "I was introduced to Luis by my father, who has been a tennis coach. We dated briefly, but then grew apart and lost touch. He is 10 years older than me and he must have thought that I was too young and maybe, unsure about the relationship."

The Actress Says…

"He reconnected with me on social media eight years ago and we got together again. My parents were extremely happy when I told them that I am dating Luis. The first thing they said was that he is a great guy."

‘I Feel A Strong Tennis Connection With Him’

She further added, "We play the same sport and I feel a strong ‘tennis' connection with him. We also share the passion for travelling. I am constantly shuttling between Mumbai, Portugal and Dubai, where Luis runs his tennis academy. I have been working less because I am not in Mumbai all the time. I can say that our honeymoon is still continuing."