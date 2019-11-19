    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: 4 Reasons Why Shweta Tiwari & Varun Badola's Show Is A MUST-WATCH!

      By
      |

      Mere Dad Ki Dulhan starring Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola in the lead roles premiered on Sony TV on November 11. We watched the episodes and must say that it's funny, interesting and entertaining. Take a look at four reasons as to why this show is a must-watch.

      1. Amazing And Talented Actors

      1. Amazing And Talented Actors

      Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola are amazing and talented actors our industry has. Varun has performed his character of Ambar Sharma really well. He is seen as a widower, an overprotective and nagging yet fun-loving dad. Newbie Anjali Tatrari as Niya Sharma (Ambar's daughter) is impressive. Shweta plays a middle-aged woman, Gurneet Sikka, who is full of life just like her real-life self.

      2. Father-daughter Relationship

      2. Father-daughter Relationship

      Not many shows are made on the father-daughter relationship. This is one of the unique shows that explores the relationship between a father and daughter.

      In the show, we can see as to how a father is over-protective about his daughter and yet wants to help her fulfil her dreams. On the other hand, his daughter is caught between her career, dream and responsibility (of taking care of her father). The cute banter between the father-daughter duo is funny and the actors are a treat to watch on the show.

      In the upcoming episodes, Niya finds out that Gurneet is a suitable person who can take care of her father and plans to get her married to her dad before she leaves abroad for her office training.

      3. Shweta & Varun's Chemistry

      3. Shweta & Varun's Chemistry

      Shweta-Varun is a unique pair and their chemistry is one of the major things to watch out for on the show. In the recent episode, they spoke to each other over the phone and seem to share common interests. It will be interesting to watch them together as a couple on the show.

      4. Concept

      4. Concept

      The concept of a daughter getting her father married is quite unique and a progressive one. This has not been explored much on television and it has to be seen how viewers will accept it!

      Also Read: Shweta Tiwari's New Show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan In Trouble; Punjabi Film Producer Files Plagiarism Case

      Story first published: Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 17:39 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 19, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue