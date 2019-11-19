Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: 4 Reasons Why Shweta Tiwari & Varun Badola's Show Is A MUST-WATCH!

1. Amazing And Talented Actors

Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola are amazing and talented actors our industry has. Varun has performed his character of Ambar Sharma really well. He is seen as a widower, an overprotective and nagging yet fun-loving dad. Newbie Anjali Tatrari as Niya Sharma (Ambar's daughter) is impressive. Shweta plays a middle-aged woman, Gurneet Sikka, who is full of life just like her real-life self.

2. Father-daughter Relationship

Not many shows are made on the father-daughter relationship. This is one of the unique shows that explores the relationship between a father and daughter.

In the show, we can see as to how a father is over-protective about his daughter and yet wants to help her fulfil her dreams. On the other hand, his daughter is caught between her career, dream and responsibility (of taking care of her father). The cute banter between the father-daughter duo is funny and the actors are a treat to watch on the show.

In the upcoming episodes, Niya finds out that Gurneet is a suitable person who can take care of her father and plans to get her married to her dad before she leaves abroad for her office training.

3. Shweta & Varun's Chemistry

Shweta-Varun is a unique pair and their chemistry is one of the major things to watch out for on the show. In the recent episode, they spoke to each other over the phone and seem to share common interests. It will be interesting to watch them together as a couple on the show.

4. Concept

The concept of a daughter getting her father married is quite unique and a progressive one. This has not been explored much on television and it has to be seen how viewers will accept it!