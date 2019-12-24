    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi's Smriti Khanna Is Pregnant; Actress Shares Cute Video

      After Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath, Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij and Karan Patel-Ankita Bhargava, Smriti Khanna-Gautam Gupta, who became household names with their roles Ritika and Sharman in Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, are all set to embrace parenthood. The much-in-love couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary last month.

      Smriti took to social media to announce the good news by sharing a cute video, in which she and Gautam were seen fighting with balloons. While Smriti had blue balloon in her hand, Gautam had a pink balloon. The actress was seen flaunting baby bump in a black shimmery dress with a 'Mom To Be' sash while Gautam looked handsome in casuals - blue t-shirt and a cement coloured pant with 'To Be Super Dad' sash.

      The actress captioned the video, "Mom-to-be and super dad-to-be fighting for balloons 🙈😜 Thank you @mona_arrora @anilvkumar04 sir for this surprise celebration .. it was so so cute 🥰🥰 love you soooo much 😘😘😘."

      Mom-to-be and super dad-to-be fighting for balloons 🙈😜 Thank you @mona_arrora @anilvkumar04 sir for this surprise celebration .. it was so so cute 🥰🥰 love you soooo much 😘😘😘

      As soon as Smriti shared the news, fans and her celebrity friends congratulated her. Nivedita Basu commented on Smriti's post, "Oh my God thTs super news @smriti_khanna @mistergautam 💞🎂🥳💓 congratulations."

      Gautam also shared a Instagram story, in which he captioned Smriti's photo, "Jatt Airway's fame @smriti_khanna is Pollywood's New 'To-be-mommy!'"

      The couples' fans commented, "Haha you guy's are damn cute😍❤️," "Congratulations both of you !! Waiting for good news!! 🤗," "Wohhhh😍😍😍 yeah congrats 💋💋❤️❤️," and "Congratulations to both of u 🥳🥳🥳🥳."

      (Social media posts are not edited.)

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 24, 2019, 9:10 [IST]
