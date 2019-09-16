NEW SHOWS! Milind Soman To Play Lord Shiva; Shweta Tiwari To Romance Varun Bodola

Milind Soman To Play Lord Shiva In Kahani Mata Rani Ki

Milind Soman will be seen playing the role of Lord Shiva in Star Bharat's mythological show, which is titled Jag Janani Maa Vaishnodevi- Kahani Mata Rani Ki. The show will apparently go on air from September 30.

Mohit Raina’s Loss Is Milind’s Gain!

Apparently, Mohit Raina, who had impressed the viewers with his portrayal of Lord Shiva in Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, was approached for the role. But owing to his hectic schedule, Mohit couldn't take up the show and the role landed in Milind's lap.

Shweta To Romance Varun Badola In Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

On the other hand, Shweta Tiwari will be making her comeback after three years with DJ's - A Creative Unit's upcoming show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She is paired opposite Varun Badola.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Story

Apparently, the show will revolve around the bond between a father and daughter. After his daughter realises the loneliness of her father, she decides to find a partner for him. We assume that is when Shweta comes into the picture.

Shweta Is Apt For The Role!

The show will be aired on Sony TV. A source revealed to IWMBuzz, "Shweta is apt for the role given her oodles of experience in playing mature characters."