Mohena Singh & Gaurav Wadhwa Share ‘Tera Ghata’ Video; Fans Slam Them For Dissing Rishi Dev!

Mohena & Gaurav Dance To ‘Tera Ghata’

In the video, Mohena and Gaurav can be seen dancing to the song ‘Tera Ghata'. The duo was seen emotionally and energetically dancing to the song.

The Video Was For Rishi!

In the video, we can see three chairs of which only two of them are occupied by Mohena and Gaurav and the third, which is meant for Rishi is kept empty.

Mohena & Gaurav Clarify

Mohena also shared a video in which she and Gaurav were seen clarifying things to their fans. She captioned the video, "Hey Vamily ! It's time... for some closure. VAMILY we waited so long because we thought something might change. Something might happen. Some magic. We hung on to a hope ki kisi tarah everything will become ok. But we understand that it is high time you'll know what's going on. We all have had sleepless nights because of this... but now we all need closure. Yes we have been upset... angry even. But unfortunately, now it's time to move on. We will never forget these times. One of the Best times of our life. RiMoRav Rocks. Love you guys. Always and forever." - (sic)

RiMoRav No Longer Together

The duo clarified that their fans were misguided and were given false information that Mohena is busy with her wedding preparations and Gaurav has bagged a new show. Apparently, they have been trying to sort out the issues since last one year, but in vain.

Fans Feel Mohena & Gaurav Were Dissing Rishi!

While many fans asked them to sort out the issue and be back, a few of them felt the duo is dissing Rishi and throwing shade at Rishi (referring to the dance video). Take a look at a few comments.

MoRav Throwing Shade At Rishi!

A user wrote, "It feels like you're throwing shade on Ri by keeping an empty chair beside MORAV. Please tell us what the real deal is. We deserve to know, don't we? If not, then maybe we were never vamily for you all." - (sic)

MoRav Dissing Rishi!

Another user wrote, "And this kind of act can be expected from you both, actually, publicly dissing the other person. It's something Rishi would never ever do. Idc whose fault is it, but you shouldn't have disclosed your differences like this. It's sad, very sad. Even if it's Ri's fault, at least he's not dissing you both on social media." - (sic)