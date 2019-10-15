Mohena Singh Looks Breathtaking In A Red Poshak: Pictures From The ROYAL Wedding

Mohena & Suyesh’s Royal Wedding

Mohena, who belongs to a royal family (member of Rewa), looked every bit royal in a red Rajputi Poshak and heavy Rajwada jewellery while the groom Suyesh wore a beige-coloured embroidered sherwani and safa.

Mohena Looks Breathtaking In Rajputi Poshak

About her wedding attire, the actress had told TOI, "For my wedding, I am wearing a typical Rajputi Poshak and I am very excited for that. Suyesh ji and I are not colour coordinating but we will definitely try to compliment each other with our outfits. For all the functions I am wearing a Rajputi Poshak." - (sic)

Gaurav & Harshit Dance Their Hearts Out

Mohena's best friend, Gaurav Wadhwa shared a video in which he and Harshit Raj Chauhan were seen dancing their hearts out as the bride and groom were getting ready to be married. The video was captioned, "Best Friend Goals."

The Couple Wave To The Guests

A huge set-up was put up for their wedding and many people graced the occasion. In one of the videos, Suyesh and Mohena were seen waving to the guests. In another video, Gaurav and Harshit were also seen dancing with the Maharaj (Mohena's father).

Gaurav’s Adorable Wish For His Bestie

Gaurav shared a picture snapped with Mohena and Suyesh, and wrote, "Mo finally you are starting the new phase of your life.Heart filled with wishes on your wedding. Hoping the best for you two today and forever. Stay humble,cute, beautiful and caring.. Hugs 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗" - (sic)

The Guests

Baba Ramdev, Kailash Kher, Urvashi Rautela and a few politicians attended the royal wedding. Apart from the above pictures and videos from the baraat, varmala and phere were shared by Mohena's fans.