Mohena Singh To Perform Traditional Ghoomar Dance At Sangeet; To Don Sabyasachi Poshak For Wedding!
Mohena Singh, who became popular with her role Kriti in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is all set to tie the knot with Suyesh Rawat. The wedding will be held in Haridwar on October 14. It has to be recalled that the actress belongs to a royal family (member of Rewa) and the wedding ceremonies will follow all the royal customs and traditions.
According to a Spotboye report, Mohena's pre-wedding rituals - mehendi and sangeet will be done in Rajputana style and will be held on October 13.
Mohena Singh’s Sangeet
We have seen many celebrities dancing to Bollywood songs during their weddings, but it is not the same in Mohena and Suyesh's sangeet. It is being said that the actress will be performing the traditional ghoomar dance.
The Actress To Perform Traditional Ghoomar Dance
She told the entertainment portal, "My Sangeet will have ghoomar and I will be performing. It is not new for me as I have done it many times on my show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The only difference is that was supposed to be little filmy, but here we will perform it in a traditional way. That art of dance is performed in our culture."
Mohena & Suyesh’s Sangeet Will Be Different
The actress said that they (she and Suyesh) will be having the sangeet differently, as they are not allowed to see each other. They will be attending their respective sangeet ceremonies. She added that they believe in all these rituals a lot and also revealed that she hasn't even seen his house till now!
The Actress To Wear Rajputi Poshak
It is also speculated that Mohena will be wearing a Rajputi Poshak on her wedding day, which is designed by ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherji. Regarding the same, the YRKKH actress said that she indeed will be wearing a Rajputi Poshak, but she can't disclose the designer for now.
Mohena To Wear Royal Outfits
She said, "It's true that I will be wearing a Rajputi Poshak for my wedding which is getting ready. However, I can't disclose the designer for now. I have grown up looking my grandmother and mother's royal wedding pictures and it has always excited me. In fact, not only for my wedding but for other functions too, I will be wearing royal outfits."
