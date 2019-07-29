Mohit Abrol Tried To Kill Himself With Sleeping Pills When His Ex Mansi Srivastava Cheated Him!

Mohit Abrol Breaks His Silence

Mohit has now broken his silence and shared a lengthy note on his Instagram page. In the post, he lashed out at Mansi and accused her of cheating. He also revealed that he took care of all her finances, but she used him. He even asked her not to use her new lover in the same way. But later, he deleted the post. Take a look at his deleted post.

Mohit Abrol Writes…

"I wanted to see her again, to say goodbye the way I wanted. Then I realised if I got my way, I would never say goodbye How hard is it to say goodbye to people you really love and care. It's like cutting away a part of your body and throwing it away." - (sic)

‘I Realised That Nothing Lasts Forever’

"I'm content that you moved on. I have loved you truly, for me it was forever Then I realised that nothing lasts forever. Forever is a lie You moved on while still engaged to me but what hurts the most is it's not the first time you did it. I know it IT WONT BE THE LAST." - (sic)

‘Don't Use Your New Lover Like You Used Me’

"Don't use your new lover like you used me or don't use him for eight long Years. You lived in with me for all this time like a wife. I took all your responsibility and what I got in return From Delhi to Mumbai, I took care of everything from your finances to driving you to auditions I did everything for you what a husband does. Living in for eight years with you made me responsible. I gave you my eight long years, eight years of mine." - (sic)

‘I Tried To Kill Myself With Sleeping Pills’

"I didn't care about my career, my health all I cared about was you Even when you had an affair with Arhaan and I tried to kill my self with sleeping pills, I got up after 3 days in ICU and you weren't even there. You were never there when I needed you. I had let you go that time but when Arhaan left you you tried coming back and made my life hell made my life hell." - (sic)

‘Karma Isn't So Kind, You Will Get What You Deserve’

"I finally took you back thinking you have changed was mistaken, I regret that moment when I took you back. It should have been over then only. Anyway I'm proud that I survived whatever you did to me but karma isn't so kind you will get what you deserve not now but you will till then have a ball with your new lover Best of luck Mansi Srivastava @dearmansi and Kapil tejvani @kapiltejwani Please don't use him and boy don't get used." - (sic)

'My Account Got Hacked'

But when Spotboye contacted Mohit to know about his deleted post, he said, "There was some confusion; my account got hacked. Now, I have pulled down all my stories. I haven't posted anything against her."

The actor further added, "I got to know about it from newspaper and publications calling me for my reaction."