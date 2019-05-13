Mohit Malik Collapses On Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Sets; Here’s Why The Actor Blacked Out!
Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is one of the most loved shows on television. The unexpected twists on the show are keeping the viewers hooked to the show. After Kulfi saves Amyra with bone marrow transplantation, yet another twist on the show shocks the viewers. Sikandar meets with a deadly accident in which he loses his voice. His abnormal behaviour surprises Kulfi. Sikandar, who was earlier close to Kulfi, starts bonding with Amyra, post accident. This also takes her by surprise.
Recently, while shooting for the show, Mohit had a dizzy spell on the set. There are also reports that there might be a double role for Mohit. Read on to know what the actor has to say!
Why Mohit Fainted On The Sets?
Mohit was quoted by TOI as saying, "Sometimes when you get into your character and are shooting continuously for eight hours, you are not able to switch off. That's what happened with me. My character, Sikandar, is very close to my heart and the current track on the show is highly emotional - my daughter needs a bone marrow transplant. Any father's world would be distraught if he gets to know that his daughter's life is in danger."
Mohit Has Not Been Able to Sleep For Weeks!
He further added, "Every time you do a scene, you connect with your emotions. You end up crying often during such scenes. It takes a toll on you. Even meditation doesn't help. I have not been able to sleep for many weeks because all this keeps going on at the back of my mind."
The Actor Adds…
"Also, when I cry a lot, my nose gets blocked and I am unable to breathe. So, I had to take a break. I am also trying to take up some sport that can help me feel better."
Will Mohit Be Seen In Double Role On The Show?
Regarding the speculations of his double role, Mohit said, "My role will be different now. Currently, I am focussing on my health and I am thankful to the makers that they have always given me leave whenever I have needed it."
