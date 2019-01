 »   »   »  Mohsin Khan Sister’s Wedding: Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi & YRKKH Actors Attend! (PICS)

YRKKH Actors At Mohsin Sister's Sangeet

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors attended Zeba's pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies. The newly-weds Parul Chauhan and Chirag Thakkar, Shilpa Raizada, Mohena Singh, Rishi Dev, Sachin Tyagi and the producer Rajana Shahi graced the ceremonies.

YRKKH Actors Rock The Dance Floor

The Sangeet ceremony was a star-studded event and the YRKKH actors set the stage on fire as they danced together. Mohsin also shook legs with his sister to the song, ‘Prem ratan dhan paayo'.

Mohsin & Shivangi's Dance Goes Viral

The major highlight of the Sangeet ceremony was the cute couple Shivangi and Mohsin's dance! The couple grooved for ‘Chogada' and the video is going viral on social media.

Divyanka Tripathi At Mohsin Sister's Wedding Reception

The reception was also a star-studded one! Apart from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi too, graced the function. She looked beautiful in a blue-coloured Kalki lehenga.

Mohsin Is Happy For His Sister

While talking to media, Mohsin said that he is extremely happy that his near and dear ones are gracing the function. He also mentioned that he had already cried during nikaah and engagement, so he has decided not to cry in bidaai. Aww! That's so sweet of him!

YRKKH Actors Are All Praise For Mohsin

Mohena praises Mohsin and reveals that he has handled everything from arrangements for the wedding and guests to Zeba's costume. His YRKKH friends also reveal that Mohsin was very excited about the wedding and hats off to him for handling all the arrangements.

Zeba's Haldi

Earlier, Mohsin had shared his sister Zeba's haldi ceremony picture and had captioned it as, "ShukrAllah. 2018 has been beautiful MashaAllah..😁😁😁 Happy New year guys. God Bless uS All 😙." - (sic)

Sajjad Writes...

Mohsin and Zeba's brother Sajjad also shared a few adorable pictures from haldi ceremony. He captioned this picture as, "Here's how we welcomed 2019, may this new year bring loads of joy in your lives as well. #zeta #subtlesleeves." - (sic)