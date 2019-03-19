English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Mohsin, Shivangi, Shaheer, Rhea & Others Come Together At Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Launch! (PICS)

    By
    |

    Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke was launched on Monday (March 18, 2019) night. The show that is produced by Rajan Shahi, stars Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam and Ritvik Arora in the lead roles. While the audiences saw the first episode on small screen, the producer had hosted a screening for the star cast and crews of both the shows. We had revealed that the viewers were impressed with the first episode thanks to the fresh concept and star cast of the show. It is also being said that the show received a standing ovation for its simplicity and freshness during its launch.

    YRKKH Actors At Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Launch

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Nidhi Uttam, Neelima Neel and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Shaheer, Rhea, Kaveri and Ritvik came together for the launch of the new show.

    Shaheer & Mohsin

    The producer Rajan Shahi, his mother Deepa Shahi also attended the launch. A cake was cut by the team to mark the special occasion. The handsome hunks of the two shows - Shaheer and Mohsin were seen feeding cake to each other.

    YRHPK Launch Event

    Kaveri Priyam, who plays the role of Kuhu on the show shared a few pictures from the launch event and captioned, "Glimpse from yesterday's night 😍😍😎🥰."

    Rajan Shahi Says...

    An elated Rajan Shahi was quoted as saying, "It is great to see the cast of both shows together. It is a great moment for Director's Kut Production."

    Shaheer Sheikh Says...

    Shaheer Sheikh, who plays the role of Abir on the show, said, "Everyone has great expectations from the show and I am sure they will love it. The unique part of working in this show is that I feel like family here."

    Mohsin & Shivangi

    Rhea, who is seen as Mishti, said, "I am lucky to get such a fabulous presentation and role and the feedback is good. I can't wait to shoot more!" At the event, Mohsin and Shivangi also expressed gratitude towards Rajan Shahi and revealed that they are lucky to be part of the Director's Kut family.

    Most Read: Kapil Sharma TROLLS The Trolls; Calls Them Unplanned Children Who Were Born As Weather Was Good!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue