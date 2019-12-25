Mona Singh Is All Set To Tie The Knot With Investment Banker Boyfriend On December 27

Actress Mona Singh is all set to tie the knot soon. The details about the wedding have been kept under wraps. According to the latest media reports, the actress is all set to tie the knot with her South Indian investment banker boyfriend, Shyam. The wedding will take place on December 27, 2019 in Mumbai.

The rumours about the Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin star getting married soon has been doing the rounds of the media for a while now. A source close to the development added, “Mona doesn’t want any undue attention on her big day. Only those extremely close to her have been invited to the wedding. A pre-wedding party will be hosted on December 26.”

The wedding is touted to be an extremely close-knit affair with just a handful of her industry friends being invited for the bid day. Best friend Gaurav Gera along with Rajesh Khera and Rakshanda Khan will be attending the wedding. The actress recently had a bachelorette party for her close group of girlfriends in Goa.

Mona Singh became a household name after the humongous success of her debut show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin. The talented actress has been a part of many popular serials such as Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do and Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se to name few. She was last seen on screen in Ekta Kapoor’s web-series MOM-Mission Over Mars alongside Sakshi Talwar.

The actress will next be seen the highly anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside superstar Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

