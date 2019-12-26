    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Mona Singh’s Pre-wedding Festivities Begin; Actress Looks Pretty At Mehendi Ceremony

      The rumours about the Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin star, Mona Singh getting married soon have been doing the rounds for a while now. We had recently reported that the actress will be getting married to South Indian investment banker boyfriend, Shyam on December 27, in Mumbai. The pre-wedding ceremonies have already kick-started. Mona's mehendi ceremony was held recently.

      Apparently, Mona's close friends Gaurav Gera, Ashish Kapoor, Micckie Dudaaney and Meeta Sharma graced her pre-wedding functions. At the mehendi ceremony, Mona looked pretty in a pink salwar suit with floral jewellery.

      Mona Singh’s Pre-wedding Festivities Begin; Actress Looks Pretty At Mehendi Ceremony

      A few celebrities shared pictures from Mona's pre-wedding functions. In one of the pictures, Mona can be seen flaunting her mehendi and posing for camera with her friends aka team bride.

      According to a BT report, Mona's wedding will be a close-knit affair with a handful of her industry friends, including bestie Gaurav Gera, Rajesh Khera and Rakshanda Khan, attending the do. Apparently, the actress recently had a bachelorette party in Goa.

      Laughter Overdose when we meet. #goa #funtimes #friends #picoftheday #instagood

      A source was quoted by BT as saying, "Mona doesn't want any undue attention on her big day. Only those extremely close to her have been invited to the wedding. A pre-wedding party will be hosted on December 26."

      Story first published: Thursday, December 26, 2019, 14:12 [IST]
