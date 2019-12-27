Mona Singh Weds Boyfriend Shyam: Actress Looks Gorgeous In Red Bridal Attire (Inside Pictures)

Mona Singh Weds Boyfriend Shyam

On her wedding day, the actress looked gorgeous in a red bridal attire while her beau wore cream-coloured sherwani with pink pagdi. The wedding was apparently held at Juhu Military Club, Mumbai.

According to Spotboye report, Shyam was associated to Sahara News, a couple of years back. The report also suggests that this is his second marriage and he is a divorcee with a 10-year-old daughter.

The Wedding Was A Low-key Affair

The actress kept her wedding ceremony a low-key affair with only close friends and family in attendance. Gaurav Gera, Rakshanda Khan, Richa, Micckie Dudaaney, Rajesh Khera and Ashish Kapoor attended the wedding.

Gaurav Gera Shares The Glimpse Of Mona's Look

The celebrities shared pictures from the wedding. Gaurav Gera, who attended the wedding, shared a glimpse of the actress' attire by sharing a picture on his Instagram story.

Bride Goals!

Richa Micckie Dudaaney shared a picture of Mona, who was all smiles as she posed for camera. Richa tagged the picture as, "Bride goals 🥰 🥰 #monshy."

Mona Spinning In Her Red Lehenga

Rakshanda Khan, who attended the wedding, also shared a few videos from the wedding. In one of the vidoes, Mona was seen spinning in her red lehenga as the song ‘Ye jo unme halka halka gurur hai' plays in the background.

Actress Dropping 'Kaleera' On Ladies

In a video shared by Rakshanda, Mona was seen dancing with the other guests post the ceremony. In another video, the actress was seen dropping 'kaleera' on ladies.

Mona & Shyam Reading Wedding Vows

A few pictures of the actress' wedding are also doing the rounds on social media. In one of the pictures, Mona is sitting alongside the groom as they read their wedding vows as per Hindu customs.