Monika Bhadoriya Who Portrayed Bawri On Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Has Quit The Show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has had a long and successful journey on Indian Television. But the show seems to be losing quite a few actors in recent times. The latest in line being actress Monika Bhadoriya who portrayed the beloved Bawri on the show. The actress reportedly quit the show after failed salary appraisal negotiations.

Monika played the part of Bawri who was paired opposite Jethalal’s employee Bagha. The couple along with Nakku Kaka has produced some of the most hilarious comic sequences on the show. The character of Bawri is also remembered for the iconic line 'Galti se mistake ho gayi’.

On her the decision to quit the show, actress Monika Bhadoriya stated in an interview to SpotBoyE, "Yes, I have left the show but I don't want to talk about it." She went on to add, "The show and the character are definitely close to my heart. I was looking for a better pay scale but they didn't agree to it. However, I have no qualms as professionally they relieved me. In fact, I don't mind coming back to the show if they agree to pay what I asked for. But I don't think it's happening, so yes, I am no longer a part of the show."

The actress commenced her career with the show and has portrayed the part for six long years. Monica canned her last set of scenes on October 20. A source close to the development stated that the actress was pretty distraught on the last day of the shoot. However, there is no news about her replacement from the maker's end as of now.

Post Bhavya Gandhi’s Tappu and Disha Vakani’s Dayaben, the departure of Monika Bhadoriya’s Bawri is definitely the hardest blow to the show. The audiences are surely going to miss another face on the show.