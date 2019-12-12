Most Searched Personalities On Google (2019): Siddharth Shukla And Koena Mitra Make It To The List

Siddharth Shukla

Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak actor Siddharth Shukla, who is celebrating his birthday today (December 12) is at the ninth place in the list of top ten searched personalities. The actor is currently seen on Bigg Boss 13. He is one of the most controversial celebrities in the house and has been hitting headlines ever since he entered the glasshouse. The actor was recently shifted to a hospital as he is suffering from typhoid.

Koena Mitra

Bollywood actress Koena Mitra has bagged the 10th place in the list of most searched personalities. The Saki Saki girl surprised the viewers with her entry to the Bigg Boss 13 house. She was also known as ‘boss lady' because of her honest and straight-forward nature. However, she was evicted soon from the house.

Others Who Made It To The List

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman occupied the first spot followed by singer Lata Mangeshkar and cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Budding talent Ranu Mondal bagged the seventh place.

Biggest Search Trend Of 2019 (Global)

Also, Disney's new streaming service Disney Plus was the ‘biggest search trend of 2019' (global). Game of Thrones (at 1st place) was also the biggest US TV show search trend of the year, followed by Netflix's Stranger Things (at 2nd place) and When They See Us (4th place), HBO's Chernobyl (3rd place) and Disney Plus' The Mandalorian (6th place). Balveer (at 7th place) and Motu Patlu (at 9th place) also were among the most searched television shows.