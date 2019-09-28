Mouni Roy Celebrates Her Birthday In Thailand; Bestie Sriti Jha, Arjun Bijlani & Others Wish Her

Mouni In Thailand

About birthday, Mouni told Mumbai Mirror, "For me, birthdays mean you grow a year older and wiser. It's that time of the year where I like to take time off with myself and to introspect. I am loving this."

Mouni’s Bestie Sriti Jha Wishes Her on Her Birthday

Mouni's bestie Sriti Jha took to social media to wish her on her special day. Sriti wrote, "Happy birthday @imouniroy Have a beautiful day. Watch sunsets and sunrises and sing as you watch them. Wish you impossible amount of happiness... break some rules this year you gorgeous girl!!!" - (sic)

Naagin Actor Arjun Bijlani’s Special Wish

Naagin co-actor Arjun Bijlani also shared a few pictures and captioned it, "Happy birthday @imouniroy . #friendsforlife and all the best for #madeinchina." - (sic). Sudha Chandra and Manish Khanna too wished the gorgeous actress on her big day.

Sohanna Sinha Calls Mouni Senorita

Sohanna Sinha wrote, "My Senorita I am grateful that you are a part of my life ,in good times and bad I will always be by your side every step of the way you were there for me through thick and thin I will be there for you ,thanks for anotheryear for being an awesome friend love love and love my moun @imouniroy my gem 😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️❤️happy happy birthday rockstar." - (sic)

Jia Mustafa Wishes Mouni

Jia Mustafa wrote, "This girl is love ! ❤️Affectionate, caring, sensitive, emotional, intelligent and everything else..... keep smiling and shining @imouniroy .. ✨🌟.. wish you a very very very happy birthday ! 🎂🍾Love you tons !! 🤗 See you soonly! 😘" - (sic)

Esha Gupta Writes…

"I am grateful and thankful to god and my destiny for making me a part of your life. May god bless you with all the success, happiness, all blockbuster projects and amazing trips all over the world. Have a great great year and life ahead. All smiles and flowers and blessings to you. Happy birthday moooo. Wishing youo all the happiness and smiles on this day. Blow candles, enjoy and make memories. There can be no-one else like you. Cheers to the good times we had together. Tight hugs." - (sic)

Mouni & Rajkummar Rao Dance To ‘Kate Nahi Katate’

Mouni will be seen in Bollywood film Made In China. Her co-star Rajkummar Rao also wished her on her special day. He shared a video in which they were seen dancing to 'Kate nahi katate' song and wrote, "Happy birthday @Roymouni aka Rukmini from #MadeInChina. Have a great year ahead." - (sic)