    Mouni Roy Celebrates Her Birthday In Thailand; Bestie Sriti Jha, Arjun Bijlani & Others Wish Her

    By
    |

    Mouni Roy is celebrating her 34th birthday today (September 24). The Naagin actress wanted to celebrate her big day at a beach destination and hence she took off for a birthday vacay in Soneva Kiri, Thailand, with her best friends! Mouni shared a few pictures in which she was seen enjoying the waterfall and other beautiful locales in the picturesque country.

    About birthday, Mouni told Mumbai Mirror, "For me, birthdays mean you grow a year older and wiser. It's that time of the year where I like to take time off with myself and to introspect. I am loving this."

    Mouni's bestie Sriti Jha took to social media to wish her on her special day. Sriti wrote, "Happy birthday @imouniroy Have a beautiful day. Watch sunsets and sunrises and sing as you watch them. Wish you impossible amount of happiness... break some rules this year you gorgeous girl!!!" - (sic)

    Naagin co-actor Arjun Bijlani also shared a few pictures and captioned it, "Happy birthday @imouniroy . #friendsforlife and all the best for #madeinchina." - (sic). Sudha Chandra and Manish Khanna too wished the gorgeous actress on her big day.

    Sohanna Sinha wrote, "My Senorita I am grateful that you are a part of my life ,in good times and bad I will always be by your side every step of the way you were there for me through thick and thin I will be there for you ,thanks for anotheryear for being an awesome friend love love and love my moun @imouniroy my gem 😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️❤️happy happy birthday rockstar." - (sic)

    Jia Mustafa wrote, "This girl is love ! ❤️Affectionate, caring, sensitive, emotional, intelligent and everything else..... keep smiling and shining @imouniroy .. ✨🌟.. wish you a very very very happy birthday ! 🎂🍾Love you tons !! 🤗 See you soonly! 😘" - (sic)

    "I am grateful and thankful to god and my destiny for making me a part of your life. May god bless you with all the success, happiness, all blockbuster projects and amazing trips all over the world. Have a great great year and life ahead. All smiles and flowers and blessings to you. Happy birthday moooo. Wishing youo all the happiness and smiles on this day. Blow candles, enjoy and make memories. There can be no-one else like you. Cheers to the good times we had together. Tight hugs." - (sic)

    Mouni will be seen in Bollywood film Made In China. Her co-star Rajkummar Rao also wished her on her special day. He shared a video in which they were seen dancing to 'Kate nahi katate' song and wrote, "Happy birthday @Roymouni aka Rukmini from #MadeInChina. Have a great year ahead." - (sic)

