Mouni Roy Threw TANTRUMS At Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's Wedding; THREATENED Not To Perform!

Mouni Roy Didn’t Want Her Mobile To Be Disabled!

As per the entertainment portal's report, at the big wedding, the guest list included VVIPs from different sectors and hence the arrangement for their security was Z+. When Mouni arrived at the venue, just like other guests, she too was asked to handover her phones so that the guards can tag it with security stickers, disabling the phone.

Mouni Creates Tantrums At Akash-Shloka Wedding

But Mouni, who was not happy with it, resisted it. A source from the party was quoted as saying, "Mouni was not at all comfortable with her phone being locked, but, the condition was applicable to all the guests at the party and hence she had to agree to it."

The Actress Tried To Remove The Sticker

After reaching the greenroom, Mouni tried to remove the sticker, which alerted the guards as it had censor. The source added, "When the security officials came to address the situation, Mouni got extremely agitated and started arguing with the officers. After much persuasion, she had to get the sticker back on her phone."

Naagin Actress Threatened To Walk Out & Not Perform

But the actress was not in a mood to let her phone being inaccessible. Hence, she tried again! This

made the guards irked and they warned her strictly not to repeat it. Apparently, Mouni even threatened to walk out of the wedding and not perform.

Mouni Had to Give In As Payments Were Made In Advance!

The source told the entertainment portal, "After a long argument, Mouni finally had to give in and of course, as the payments were all made in advance, she had to perform at the wedding and so she did."