    MTV Splitsvilla 12 Full Contestants List: Meet The Participants Of Sunny Leone & Rannvijay’s Show

    By
    |

    Splitsvilla is the biggest franchise of reality show after Roadies on MTV. The dating reality show is back with Season 12 and is hosted by Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha. It was launched on August 16, 2019. MTV Splitsvilla 12 involves young boys and girls fighting for their ideal match. This time, the makers have roped in 15 boys and 10 girls. The tagline reads, 'It's time for your best shot at love'.

    Well, the boys will have to face tough competition as the number of girls is considerably less. Also, the girls will have the power to choose the desired guy with whom they want to continue their Splitsvilla journey.

    Take a look at MTV Splitsvilla 12 contestants list:

    Girls (Age)

    1. Aahna Sharma (19)

    2. Priyamvada Kant (20)

    3. Bhavya Sharma (20)

    4. Aradhana Sharma (20)

    5. Hridya Prajapati (20)

    6. Soundarya Thakur (21)

    7. Alice Gari (22)

    8. Jinal Sharma (23)

    9. Arshiya (23)

    10. Meisha Iyer (25)

    Boys (Age)

    1. Shivam Bihari (19)

    2. Pranav Bhardwaj (20)

    3. Uday Sachdeva (20)

    4. Anshit Khandelwal (20)

    5. Pulkit Kapoor (21)

    6. PratyakshRajbhatt (22)

    7. Rahul Gujral (22)

    8. Abhinay (Loka) (23)

    9. Ankush Kalyan (23)

    10. SambhavBaid (23)

    11. Ashish Bhatia (23)

    12. Shrey Mittal (24)

    13. Alfez Khaishagi (24)

    14. Aman Dheer (24)

    15. Piyush Sharma (27)

