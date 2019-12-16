MTV's Supermodel Of The Year: Major Catfight Between Malaika Arora & Ujjwala Raut, Courtesy Arbaaz

The all-new fashion reality show, MTV's Supermodel of the Year is all set to begin this month (December). Masaba Gupta will be debuting as a judge alongside Bollywood actors Malaika Arora and Milind Soman. Supermodel Ujjwala Raut will be seen playing a mentor on the show. The makers have just started the filming and we get to hear that Malaika and Ujjwala have gotten into a major catfight on the sets of the show!

According to a Pinkvilla report, the producers are struggling to film the new reality show as they need to keep Malaika and Ujjwala apart on the set. The report suggests that Ujjwala has been boasting about how Arbaaz had been sending messages to her on Instagram. It is said that the supermodel is also keeping her conversation with Arbaaz going by sharing pictures of herself from the sets with the Dabangg actor.

Although Malaika is irked with Ujjwala's behaviour, it seems that she's calm! A source told the portal, "Ujjwala is determined to be 'the most talked-about person on the show,' whereas, Malaika is handling the situation with a lot more grace."

Also, a few weeks ago, Malaika was reportedly annoyed and snapped back at a lady, who tried to sell flowers to her using Arbaaz's name. Although both Malaika and Arbaaz have moved on post their divorce, it looks like the actress is still uncomfortable when someone talks about her ex-husband in her presence.

Coming to the show, MTV's Supermodel of the Year ... 10 models from across the country will be seen participating in a battle and a boot camp. The tasks on the show will be curated to train and test the different aspects of modelling. The show will go on for 10 weeks and every episode will have a theme that will revolve around advertising, digital and the modelling worlds.

